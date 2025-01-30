USC Trojans Hiring Illinois' Dre Brown as Executive Director of Personnel and Scouting
The USC Trojans have made a concerted effort to improve every facet of their program this offseason, from its coaching staff to front office personnel. USC has hired Illinois Dre Brown away from his alma mater to become their new executive director of personnel and scouting, 247Sports announced on Thursday.
The 27-year-old Brown played running back for the Fighting lllini from 2015-19. Following the end of his collegiate career, Brown transitioned into the scouting department. He started as a football recruiting coordinator at Tennessee before moving on to Notre Dame in 2021, where he began working with the Trojans new general manager Chad Bowden.
Brown served multiple roles during his three seasons in South Bend, including offensive recruiting coordinator, defensive analyst, recruiting analyst focusing on high school relations and was ultimately promoted to director of recruiting in March 2024 but left the next month to return to Illinois to become their director of player personnel.
After a year apart, Bowden and Brown are reunited in Los Angeles. Bowden was hired last week by the Trojans to help bring them back to national prominence the way he did with Notre Dame this past season. The Irish are coming off one of their best seasons over the last 40 years that saw them win a program record 14 games and make it to the national championship before falling to Ohio State.
“We are very excited to welcome Chad Bowden to our staff," Riley said. "His outstanding body of work in recruiting and roster management is recognized throughout the country. With the support of Jen Cohen and the administration, Chad's hire is both vital to the future of our program and sends a strong message about the direction of USC Football. We're excited for him to arrive and hit the ground running.”
In this new era of college football with name, image and likeness and the transfer portal, it is essential for programs to have a front office in place that rivals that of what the NFL has. Roster construction and roster retention are vital and having the right personnel in place can make
Brown brings his experiences as player that will make him relatable with current student-athletes as well as his wealth of knowledge of the Big Ten recruiting landscape. USC has been working to build a fence around Southern California but also have ventured into states like Ohio, Illinois and Michigan for blue-chip prospects.
Recruiting season for the 2026 cycle is in full swing with prospects taking visits almost every weekend and college coaches are stopping by their high schools during the week. Many programs are hosting their annual Junior Day events, including USC this upcoming weekend on Feb. 1. The Trojans star-studded list of blue-chip prospects make their way to campus. This weekend can help USC continue to build some serious momentum not only for this upcoming recruiting cycle but help them get a head start on the 2027 cycle.
