USC Trojans Hosting Impressive Group Of Top Recruits For Penn State Nittany Lions Game
On Oct. 12, the unranked USC Trojans will face the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions. The game will be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans will be hosting numerous elite recruits. This will be a big game for the 3-2 Trojans to get back on track after losing to Minnesota last Saturday.
Whether a recruit has committed to the school or not, it is important to make sure teams keep players interested. Even if the players have committed, there is always a chance that another school can come in and flip their decision.
Julian Lewis - Quarterback
Four-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis will be in attendance for the USC game. The class of 2025 quarterback is committed to USC, though other schools, such as Auburn, have been attempting to force him to flip. USC will need to take advantage of Lewis being there and keep him excited for the future of the Trojans.
Matai Tagoa’I - Linebacker
Four-star Linebacker Matai Tagoa’i will be attending the game this weekend. Tagoa’I committed to USC in April 2024 and is a part of the class of 2025. He is an athletic and explosive defender. Although he is committed to USC, the Washington Huskies are still interested in him.
Elijah Vaikona – Offensive Tackle
Another class of 2025 committed player is offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona. Vaikona committed to USC in July as a three-star player. The lineman is big, physical, and does well protecting the quarterback. USC needs improvement with the offensive line, and Vaikona can be just what they need.
Tyriq Green – Athlete
There will be numerous recruits from the class of 2026 attending the game. Three-star recruit Tyriq Green announced on social media he will be attending the USC game in week seven. Green is a versatile athlete who can be a threat in the return game.
Tyler Atkinson - Linebacker
A big recruit visiting USC is five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Atkinson is a top 10 recruit in the 2026 class. He recently decided to visit after having a call with USC coach Lincoln Riley and linebackers coach Matt Entz. Atkinson values college visits. It will be important for USC to make the visit worth it.
“I get to spend time with the coaches and get to know the people at each school better. I get a feel for the environment too and I learn more about the school,” Atkinson told On3.
Anthony Davis - Linebacker
Also in the class of 2026 is linebacker Anthony Davis. Both Davis and Atkinson play high school football for Grayson (Ga.) and are set to visit USC this weekend. USC is one of his top four schools. Auburn and Oregon are also pushing for Davis. Similar to other players, Penn State has also offered Davis. On3’s prediction believes USC has a higher chance than Penn State, though it does make the matchup more interesting for Davis.
Shamar Arnoux – Defensive Back
Class of 2026, three-star defensive back Shamar Arnoux will attend the USC game. Arnoux committed to USC on June 26. The Tennessee Volunteers, the Auburn Tigers, and the Georgia Bulldogs have also given Arnoux an offer. While he is committed to USC, On3 gives Tennessee a 47.6% chance to flip Arnoux.
Carter Emanuel - Quarterback
Continuing with the class of 2026, quarterback Carter Emanuel shared on social media that he will be at the USC game versus Penn State. Emanuel is a three-star quarterback who received offers from numerous schools, such as UCF and USF. According to On3, he has not received an offer from USC, but that could change if the visit goes well.
Nassir McCoy – Defensive Back
Class of 2026 defensive back Nassir McCoy is headed to the USC game. He is a three-star player who received an offer from USC in September. McCoy has also received an offer from the Penn State Nittany Lions. Although he is predicted by On3 to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, as a Georgia native, USC could sway the defensive back.
Class of 2027 and 2028
There are also three classes of 2027 players set to visit this weekend and one class of 2028. The players from the class of 2027 attending are defensive lineman George Toia, quarterback Brady Edmunds, and defensive back Censere Gaylord. As for the class of 2028, IMG quarterback Jayden Wade announced he would be attending the USC game.
It is safe to say the USC Trojans will be looking to impress several players as they face the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions. The energy will be high during the kickoff. The Trojans are 1-2 in Big Ten conference play. A big win, taking down the No. 4 team will be a big way to sway these recruits.
