Five-Star Linebacker Recruit Tyler Atkinson Visiting USC Trojans vs. Penn State
The USC Trojans will host the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions, and they will also be hosting five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson from the class of 2026. The elite recruit from Georgia is visiting USC for the first time.
Atkinson is the No. 10 overall recruit regardless of position among the junior class, per On3. Instead of taking the bye weekend off, Atkinson is taking the opportunity to visit the USC Trojans. On Oct. 8, Atkinson had a call with USC coach Lincoln Riley and linebackers coach Matt Entz.
“I want to meet the coaches, watch the game, and see how the linebackers play this weekend,” Atkinson told On3's Chad Simmons. “They have a new defensive staff. They are taking steps to be a better defensive team and I like the adjustments they have made. They are known for offense with coach Lincoln Riley, but the defense has come out strong this season.”
Atkinson is going to the game to meet the coaches in person, which is important to him. He is also looking to get the chance to watch the linebackers play in a game.
Atkinson told Simmons, “Seeing how the scheme is, is a big factor to me. I will be watching that, how they use the linebackers and how they flow to the ball in this game.”
Being a top recruit, Atkinson has visited several schools already. On game days this year, Atkinson has gone to Auburn and Alabama. He has also visited Georgia numerous times.
“I get to spend time with the coaches and get to know the people at each school better. I get a feel for the environment too and I learn more about the school,” Atkinson said.
USC has already received a commitment from linebacker Xavier Griffin, a top 25 prospect from the class of 2026.
This will be a big game for Atkinson to watch. The Trojans are coming off of an upset loss and are set to face a highly-ranked opponent. Penn State has an explosive offense that the Trojans defense is preparing for.
USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn acknowledged that the Nittany Lions quarterback, Drew Allar, has the strongest arm of any quarterback they have faced. The Trojans defense has been dealing with numerous injuries and this will be a chance for Atkinson to see how they deal with adversity.
Atkinson is not the only potential recruit who is set to visit USC this weekend. The USC Trojans will also host 2026 quarterback Carter Emmanuel, 2027 defensive lineman George Toia, and 2027 quarterback Brady Edmunds.
Though it is an early kickoff, the crowd energy will be high. The game will be a great chance for the Trojans to impress a potential recruit. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PT.
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Preview, Prediction, Channel
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: 4-Star Julian Lewis Headlines Visitors List vs. Penn State
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold To Lead USC Trojans Out of Tunnel vs. Penn State
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update vs. Penn State: Lake McRee, Eric Gentry, Anthony Lucas
MORE: USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Signs Nike Shoe Deal, Richest In Women's Basketball
MORE: USC Trojans Linebacker Eric Gentry Injury Update: Potential Redshirt Season?