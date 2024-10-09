How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Preview, Prediction, Channel
The USC Trojans (3-2, 1-2 Big Ten) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0) first met on New Year’s Day in 1923, and over 100 years later, they will face each other for the first time as conference foes. It will be the 11th all-time meeting between the two historic programs with USC leading the series 6-4. The Trojans have won each of the last three matchups, including the iconic 52-49 victory in the 2017 Rose Bowl.
USC returns home after their upset loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers last Saturday night. After leading by seven early in the fourth quarter, USC was driving with the opportunity to go up by two scores before quarterback Miller Moss was intercepted by Minnesota linebacker Devon Williams. From there, the Gophers scored 14 unanswered points, including the go-ahead touchdown with 56 seconds remaining to win 24-17. It was the second time this season the Trojans lost in the final minute of regulation.
“My message to the team was we have two pretty clearly choices,” said quarterback Miller Moss. “To double down on who we are, come closer as a team and go forward with a great opportunity we have this weekend or let this affect us and deter us from what we ultimately want to do.”
No. 4 Penn State is making the trip over 2,500 miles out west to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and presents many challenges the Trojans have struggled with this season. USC gave up 193 yards on the ground to Minnesota last Saturday and 293 yards to the Michigan Wolverines in week four. The Nittany Lions will have the same approach with a two-headed rushing attack of their own in juniors Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. They rank No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 17 nationally in rushing yards per game (217.8).
They will lean heavily on their massive offensive line to bully USC in the trenches. Penn State has called more rushing plays than passing in all five games this season. A formula that Michigan and Minnesota used to be successful against the Trojans. If USC wants a different outcome than those previous two matchups, they have to be better in the trenches. The Trojans have also regressed in terms of their tackling in recent weeks, an issue they can't afford to have on Saturday.
Junior quarterback Drew Allar has done good job of taking care of the football, having thrown only one interception in 2024. USC has to find a way to create more possessions for themselves than they had against Minnesota and forcing turnovers against a team that has only committed three is the way to do it.
Penn State ranks No. 8 in the country in scoring defense (11.4) and No. 4 in the country in rushing defense (76.2). Led by edge rushers Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton, the Nittany Lions can get after the quarterback. USC has struggled in pass protection, particularly at the tackle positions. Coach Lincoln Riley used his tight ends against Michigan to try and neutralize their strong pass rush, something they might have to do again on Saturday.
Penn State also is tied for No. 11 in passing defense (157.0) but haven't quite seem a passing attack like the Trojans. With star safety Kevin Winston Jr. still out indefinitely, the depth behind him with certainly be tested. If USC can keep quarterback Miller Moss upright, there will be opportunities to attack this Penn State secondary.
“They’re a really good team,” Moss said. "They’re really experienced, seven returning starters, obviously really talented edge rushers, really talented backend, experienced linebacking crew and really good defense as a whole.”
Similar to USC, Penn State has struggled with sluggish starts this season. If USC can find a way to start fast, it will put a ton of pressure on the Nittany Lions in a road environment.
The Trojans have the opportunity to pull off their first win over a top 5 team since taking down Penn State in the 2017 Rose Bowl.
“I think it’s all about perspective for the team in this moment,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “You can’t get too caught up in the emotions or all that’s going on. It’s like we have a good football team, we have some areas we need to get better; we need to go attack it because we got a phenomenal opportunity this week in the Coliseum.”
Kickoff for Saturday, Oct. 12, is set for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.
