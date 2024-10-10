USC Trojans' Jaylin Smith Reveals Strategy for Defending Penn State's Drew Allar
The USC Trojans defense will be facing arguably the most talented quarterback the Trojans have seen all year on Saturday. Penn State's Drew Allar is one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten conference, and he has proved it up to this point by leading the Nittany Lions to the No. 4 ranking in the polls and a 5-0 record.
Allar has thrown for 1,101 yards and nine touchdowns this year. Additionally he's only thrown one interception, showcasing his next-level abilities that have NFL scouts interested in the junior quarterback.
During a media availability session on Wednesday, USC defensive back Jaylin Smith didn't spare any details when talking about Allar.
"(He's a) physical specimen, he's super big. Has the arm talent, super strong arm talent. He's not really phased that much, (he) makes a lot of good throws, great throws actually," Smith admitted. "He's a good leader."
If the Trojans run defense can return back to form, Allar could be forced to throw more often than the Nittany Lions would like to.
Smith said that the defense isn't focused on their performance from last week and that the message this week is simple.
"Consistency, (we have to) keep swinging, keep fighting, keep getting better everyday. That's been the main message for sure," said Smith.
Smith had one of his best games of the season last week in the loss to Minnesota. He finished the game with four tackles as he got an uptick in snaps at the cornerback spot. The corner position has been somewhat new to Smith as he has spent majority of his time as Trojan in the nickel position.
He said the transition from nickel to corner has been a grind, but one that he is embracing.
"(I'm) just trying to settle in man. You know, just stay focused, one play at a time. Overall man, like i've been saying, (I've) been on the upwards trajectory. Just gotta keep pushing," Smith said. "Gotta keep climbing and keep bringing my brothers along with me."
Smith and the Trojans defensive backs have performed admirably in USC's last two games as they have held both Minnesota's Max Brosmer and Wisconsin's Braedyn Locke to under 200 yards passing individually. If the Trojans can limit Allar through the air and take away key weapons on the outside like Julian Fleming and Omari Evans, they should be able to find real success in defending against Allar and his out-of-world physical traits.
Allar and the rest of the Penn State team will kick off against USC at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
