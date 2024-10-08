What Penn State Coach James Franklin Said About USC Trojans, Miller Moss
The unranked USC Trojans will face the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions on Oct. 12. USC is coming from a tough loss in week six, pushing them out of the top 2, and Penn State is one of the toughest opponents the Trojans will face this year.
Penn State coach James Franklin spoke to the media ahead of the matchup. Franklin opened the conversation about USC, speaking highly of the overall program.
“Obviously, USC speaks for itself. A program with tremendous tradition and history,” Franklin said. “We’re looking forward to this opportunity and the venue, so should be a great opportunity for us.”
Being a USC home game, the Nittany Lions will have to travel across the country. Penn State has had to adjust their travel plans because they are unable to fly out of State College. Penn State plans to fly out of Harrisburg on the Thursday before the game.
Talking about the Trojans, Franklin spoke highly of the strength of USC’s offense and coach Lincoln Riley. He highlighted specific offensive players that the Nittany Lions are preparing for, starting with Trojans quarterback Miller Moss.
“Got a ton of respect for what they do offensively. They’ve been able to score points and put up yards for a long time and a lot of different places against a bunch of different teams,” Franklin said. “It’ll be challenging and it’s always challenging when they got a quarterback and they do in Miller Moss who’s done some really good things in his time at USC, back to the bowl game last year.”
Franklin also highlighted USC wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Ja’Kobi Lane, and running back Woody Marks as players that stand out to him.
“Running back Woody Marks has been impressive on film,” Franklin stated. “Just literally got done watching again the Minnesota game before coming over here and really did some nice things.”
Though Franklin says he does not personally know USC coach D’Anton Lynn, Franklin does highlight that Lynn is a Penn State graduate. He also has high respect for Lynn as a defensive coordinator.
“Had a top fifteen defense last year at UCLA and has done a really good job already at his time at USC,” Franklin said. “Guys that are Penn State grads, I track, and obviously the success that he had last year. Obviously, he is a guy we had on our radar and have on our radar.”
Franklin did not speak long about the specifics of USC’s defense, but he did state the players that the Nittany Lions will be keeping a close eye on: defensive end Anthony Lucas, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, linebacker Eric Gentry, and safety Kamari Ramsey.
Franklin believes it will be the special teams plays that are the most important in the game against USC. Franklin highlighted Trojans punter, Eddie Czaplicki, and once again emphasized Branch’s role on the team.
Talking about Branch as a returner, Franklin said, “He’s had a very very explosive career last year and this year as a punt return, kick returner. So, he has our attention for sure.”
Penn State has defeated 25 unranked opponents in a row. While the Trojans are unranked that does not mean Penn State is taking USC lightly. The USC vs. Penn State matchup will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
MORE: Big Ten Power Rankings: How Far Do USC Trojans Fall After Minnesota Loss?
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Update: Maryland Terrapins Game Official Kickoff Time, TV
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Makes History, Throws Over 300 Yards Against Carolina
MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Questions on Minnesota Overturned Touchdown
MORE: USC Trojans Underdogs vs. No. 4 Penn State, James Franklin: Betting Odds
MORE: Everything Minnesota Golden Gophers Coach PJ Fleck Said After Upset Over USC Trojans