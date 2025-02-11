USC Trojans 5-Stars Husan Longstreet, Jahkeem Stewart to Wear Same Jersey Number
The USC Trojans signed two five-stars in the 2025 cycle, Corona Centennial (CA) quarterback Husan Longstreet and Edna Karr (LA) defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.
Longstreet enrolled in school early and joined the Trojans for bowl practices in mid-December. He wasn’t able to suit up for the Las Vegas Bowl, but the local prospect was on the field in a No. 4 jersey, the same number he wore in high school.
It appears Stewart will be wearing the same number on the defensive side of the ball, giving the two five-stars matching jersey numbers.
Both numbers became available with running back Woody Marks headed off to the NFL and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold exhausting his eligibility. College football rules allow only two players per team to wear jersey numbers that are also being worn by a teammate and one will be occupied by the Trojans highly touted freshman.
Longstreet was the No. 4 quarterback and No. 21 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings. Despite having Carrollton (GA) four-star quarterback Julian Lewis committed, the Trojans never stopped pursuing Longstreet. They were able to flip him from Texas A&M a couple of weeks before the early national signing period.
MORE: Bronny James Goes Viral For Dunk, Performance In G-League Victory
MORE: 4-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Committed To USC Trojans Or Georgia Bulldog Flip?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Shane Waldron Relationship Drama? Film Study Report
“As things evolved and changed for us, we felt very strong about Husan Longstreet,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “The more we were around him. The talent was pretty obvious, but really the intangibles are really what spoke to us. How to team oriented he was, how serious he was about his craft and really prioritizes that. Just his mentality and his willingness to do anything for the team just showed up."
“We really value that with our quarterbacks because they all take on a leadership role within your program. For us it didn’t really become much about anyone else, it’s more that we wanted Husan to be our quarterback and as time went on that became more and more clear to us and so we made the moves that we had to make to be able make that happen and ultimately you got to look out for the program and the best interest of it and obviously having the right quarterback here is a big priority and we absolutely feel like we got that," continued Riley.
Jayden Maiava is the presumed starter heading into spring practice but will certainly be pushed by the five-star quarterback.
For Stewart, wearing the No. 4 means he will be following in the footsteps of late Trojans running back Joe McKnight, who also came out west from the state of Louisiana. In a similar move as McKnight almost 20 years later, Stewart chose USC over the home state LSU Tigers.
Stewart joins a much-improved Trojans defensive line under coaches Eric Henderson and Shaun Nua. It is unclear where he will play ont he defensive line, but expect the talented freshman to make an impact early in his career.