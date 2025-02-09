USC Trojans, Tennessee Pushing For Elite Recruit Justin Hopkins, Commitment Date Set
Ensworth (TN) 2026 three-star cornerback Justin Hopkins is set to announce his commitment on Feb. 17. He will be deciding between the USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers, Minnesota Golden Gophers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Hopkins is the No. 23 cornerback and No. 366 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings.
Hopkins was originally planning on taking his time with the recruiting process this offseason by taking his official visits in the spring and committing in the summer after he dropped his top 12 schools on Christmas. However, he recently had a change of heart and is ready to make his college decision in a couple of weeks.
“It was not my plan to commit this soon,” Hopkins told On3. “I had my Top 12 in December and I felt good about my plan to commit in July or August. When January came, some new schools came around, some schools started to stand out more than others and that is when I started thinking about it.
“Me and my parents talked about it, I started having that feeling and I have decided to cut my list to four schools and make my decision.”
One of those schools that recently came around was USC, who extended an offer to Hopkins on Jan. 24 after he took an unofficial visit. The Trojans have quickly become an intriguing landing spot for Hopkins, thanks in large part to former USC safety Dion Bailey, who is currently the safeties coach at Ensworth.
"[Coach Bailey] has just been a huge advocate for them. He reached out to Coach [Doug] Belk in the middle of the season. It was basically kind of just like putting me on game for some West Coast schools, and then I was offered the opportunity to come out here," Hopkins told 247Sports. "So, when Coach Belk had the opportunity to size me up, he kind of just pulled me into his office and let me know I had to offer. Then I had opportunity to have a great conversation with Coach Lincoln Riley. I talked to him for about five to 10 minutes afterwards."
Hopkins has built a strong relationship with USC defensive backs coach Doug Belk in the short time they’ve known each other.
"He seems like a football player,” Hopkins told 247Sports. “You can tell he's a relatable coach. He's a younger guy, but he talked a lot of football, and you just kind of looked at his boards and his office, and it was a lot of him just dialing up stuff. So, it just kind of was like, 'I bet this guy means business, so when you come in, you gotta be ready to play.'"
The Trojans currently have four defensive backs committed for the 2026 cycle, Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star cornerback RJ Sermons, Loyola (CA) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, St. John Bosco (CA) three-star athlete Joshua Holland and Sierra Canyon (CA) three-star athlete Madden Riordan. Holland and Riordan are projected to play on the defensive side of the ball.
