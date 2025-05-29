USC Trojans’ Jahkeem Stewart, NFL Legend Aaron Donald Go Viral For Joint Workout
USC Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson joined Lincoln Riley’s staff in January 2024 and has quickly gained a reputation as one of the top recruiters in the sport.
Henderson builds strong relationships with recruits with his honesty, relatability and player development. It also helps that he has a glowing endorsement from three-time Defensive Player of the Year and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. Henderson coached the former Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman for five seasons, which included their Super Bowl win in 2021.
Donald retired following the conclusion of the 2023 season, Henderson’s last season in Los Angeles and has since become a frequent visitor at USC, including most recently on April 19 for a spring practice.
Donald and USC freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart have connected and recently got a workout in together. Stewart already has an incredibly high ceiling as a player, but having the luxury of soaking in knowledge from Donald, arguably the greatest player ever at his position is a tremendous opportunity for the New Orleans native.
Having Henderson on the staff has paid dividends for the Trojans on the field and in recruiting.
Stewart had one of the more intriguing recruitments this past cycle. The five-star recruit was previously the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class before reclassifying to the 2025 class last October, just a couple of months before the early signing period.
He transferred from New Orleans' St. Augustine High School to Edna Karr, the same high school Henderson attended, but was deemed ineligible. Stewart made the decision to change schools so that he could reclassify.
MORE: USC Trojans Could Face More SEC Teams If Brian Kelly Gets His Way
MORE: What Big Ten Coaches Said About Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Elite 2026 Recruiting Class: Highest Rated Commits
Several programs were in play for Stewart, including in-state LSU, Ohio State and Oregon. Stewart took his official visit with the Trojans in mid-November, the same weekend USC defeated Nebraska and five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet made a last minute trip to the Coliseum and would eventually flip his commitment from Texas A&M to USC.
The Trojans pulled out of the stops for Stewart, showing him everything that comes with college football in Los Angeles. Stewart and his family dined at Nobu in Malibu, met with people from Marvel Studios, visited the FOX Sports studios, met with prominent people involved in real estate and was presented an enticing NIL package.
A combination of developing a strong relationship with Henderson, life after football opportunities and NIL led to Stewart choosing USC on the first day of the early signing period.
Stewart has used part of that NIL money to buy a new car for his mother and donate $10,000 to Edna Karr towards the school’s football facilities and a student-athlete recovery center.
Stewart was on campus this spring and has established himself as someone that will be an immediate contributor in the fall. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound freshman just turned 18 years old earlier this month, but he has the size and physicality to make some noise on the defensive front.
USC moved around Stewart around in the spring, having him both defensive line and defensive end. Time will tell which position is best suited for him, but for now, expect defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to fully utilize his versatility.