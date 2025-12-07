Is Trey Benson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Cardinals)
Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson has not played since Week 4 of the 2025 season due to a knee injury.
Benson recently had his practice window opened by the Cardinals, but he's officially listed as out for Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Earlier this week, Benson was listed as a DNP at practice, which wasn't a great sign for a player looking to come off of injured reserve.
Overall this season, Benson has 29 carries for 160 yards and 13 catches for 64 yards. He was slated to start for the Cardinals with James Conner out for the season, but that was cut short when he went down against Seattle in Week 4. The Cardinals have relied on Bam Knight, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado in the backfield with Benson sidelined.
The Cardinals have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but they could still be worth a look in the prop market against the Rams. Here's my favorite play for them on Sunday.
Best Cardinals Prop Bet vs. Rams
Trey McBride Anytime TD (+145)
Star tight end Trey McBride is a steal at +145 to find the end zone on Sunday in this NFC West divisional battle.
Los Angeles has allowed five touchdowns to opposing tight end this season, and McBride has already scored eight times in 12 games. He's been especially hot with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, scoring in six of his last seven games, racking up seven total touchdowns during that stretch.
Overall, McBride has been targeted 118 times in 12 games, reeling in 88 passes for 879 yards. He's the clear 1A option in this offense, and he could have a big game against a Rams defense that struggled against Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.
