USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Showing Key Trait in Trojans' Undefeated Start
The USC Trojans faced their toughest test of the season in their 33-17 win over Purdue. It wasn't pretty at times, but the Trojans' offense, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, were able to get the job done on the road for their first Big Ten win of the season.
Maiava completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 282 yards. He added seven carries for 10 yards and a touchdown on the ground. It's the first time he's hasn't thrown for a touchdown as the Trojans' starter.
His unselfish play has been key for USC starting the 2025 season undefeated.
Maiava On A Nice Streak
Through the first three games of the season, Maiava has yet to throw an interception. That is arguably the most important stat when glancing at Maiava's numbers. Being able to keep the ball for a drive or two rather than turn the ball over has been pivotal to USC's offensive success.
Turnovers was something that he struggled with coming into the season. He threw at least one interception in three out of four starts last season.
USC's offense as a whole has been better about limiting turnovers. They didn't turn the ball over vs. the Boilermakers. The Trojans have only turned the ball over twice through three games, both coming by fumble.
Maiava Feeding Top Weapons
Maiava turned to USC wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon whenever the Trojans' offense needed to move the ball. The Trojans' star-studded duo have lived up to the billing so far as they have ignited the Trojans' offense with big plays and jaw-dropping snags.
Lemon continues to build out his case for being the top 2026 NFL Draft wide receiver prospect. Maiava connected with Lemon five times for 63 yards.
USC's leading receiver, Lemon has 11 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns through three games. The California native has turned into Maiava's safety net in the passing game.
Lane ended his night with three catches for 118 yards. It's the first time he's gone over 100 yards this season and only the third time in his career that he's gone over the century mark.
MORE: Latest Injury Update on USC Trojans Freshman Alex Graham
MORE: Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Rocket Into Top-5 National Ranking
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Eye-Catching Comments On Purdue's Transfers, New Staff
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals What He Looks For When Recruiting Quarterbacks
Maiava Proving To Be The Guy
The development Maiava has shown under USC coach Lincoln Riley, a quarterback whisperer, has been noticeable. Through the small sample size, Maiava has shown that he is more than capable of leading the Trojans to success this season. The improvement he's shown from last season to this one has been something to note.
Maiava didn't need to reinvent the wheel in order to take the next step in his development. From limiting the turnovers to being more efficient with the ball, Maiava has done the little things to help the Trojans' offense find more success early on compared to last season.
With the Trojans' competition level rising as they enter Big Ten play, Maiava will need to continue his effective start to keep USC's College Football Playoff hopes alive.