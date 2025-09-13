USC Trojans vs. Purdue Delayed For Weather? Stadium Evacuation
The USC Trojans travel to West Lafayette to take on Purdue in their Big Ten opener.
Ross-Ade Stadium is being evacuated because of weather/lightening, causing a delay.
"Due to inclement weather in the area, today's game at Purdue is delayed." wrote USC Football on Twitter.
Per the broadcast, the earliest the game will kick off is 1:05 pm PT, which could be only a 30 minute delay. However, the weather in the area looks like it could cause a longer delay. Policy rules for lightening:
- Game stops if lightening is detected within 10-mile radius
- Minimum 30 minute delay
- Play resumes when lightening is outside 10-mile radius
- Teams entitled to 20-minute warm up
It will be the fourth matchup between the two schools and the first since 1998. USC leads the series 3-1.
Preview
The Trojans have opened the season with two blowout wins against Missouri State and Georgia Southern. This will be the first time they are on the road in 2025.
Jayden Maiava has been phenomenal to start the season. The USC signal-caller is coming off a career-high 412-yard passing performance in week 2. He’s been accurate, completing 73-percent of his passes, and most importantly, he’s been turnover free.
He leads a high-powered Trojans offense that ranks first in the country in PPG (66.0) and total offense (676.0).
Waymond Jordan, the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back this past cycle, had his introduction to college football a week ago. He carried the ball 16 times for 167 yards and a touchdown.
His running mate, Eli Sanders, has accounted for three touchdowns, including a 73-yard receiving touchdown in week 1. Redshirt freshman walk-on King Miller has two long rushing touchdowns of 75 and 41 yards.
The Trojans two star receivers in Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon present problems for any secondary. Both have received first round grades coming into the season and have been as good as advertised.
Lane reeled in a one-handed touchdown last week that has been on replay ever since, while Lemon caught touchdowns of 62 and 74 yards. But the added element of the USC offense has been the emergence of the tight end position with Lake McRee and Walker Lyons.
A year after no tight ends caught a touchdown, three different Trojan tight ends have caught a touchdown in 2025.
Riley became very pass happy in 2024, but this season they have had a more balance approach.
USC Defense
Defensively, the pass rush is alive and well for D’Anton Lynn’s unit. Kameryn Fountain, Braylan Shelby and Anthony Lucas have each registered two sacks. It’s something the defense was sorely lacking a year ago and they put an emphasis on improving this season.
Desman Stephens II is in his first season as the starting MIKE linebacker and so far, the sophomore has received glowing reviews.
Penalties were an issue last week and something Lincoln Riley said that side of the ball has to improve on.
Purdue
Purdue has also started the season 2-0, with wins over Ball State and Southern Illinois.
The Trojans will see two familiar faces on the other sideline. Purdue offensive coordinator Josh Henson held the same role on Riley’s staff a year ago.
Riley was asked this week if going up against that is familiar with what they do offensively affects their preparation.
“He's going up against us too. So those things kind of go both ways,” Riley said. “There's obviously going to be some things that both sides are more familiar with because of that, it's still players game at the end of the day.
“It's still going to be about how the teams prepare and how they compete and execute on game day. So yeah, the deal like that. I don't know if there's an advantage either way. They'll, they'll do what they do. We'll do what we do.”
Former USC receiver Michael Jackson III, who played his first three seasons with the Trojans is now at Purdue.
Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and will air on CBS.