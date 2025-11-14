All Trojans

USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Unbothered by Rainy Forecast

Rainy conditions in Los Angeles are expected this Saturday when the USC Trojans host the Iowa Hawkeyes in a top -25 matchup. However, USC coach Jayden Maiava is unbothered by the weather conditions in a must-win game for the Trojans.

Kendell Hollowell

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are no strangers to dealing with weather conditions this season. 

In week 3, they dealt with early rainy conditions and a three-hour lightning delay on the road against Purdue. 

It was more of the same of the same when they traveled to South Bend in week 8. The lightning didn’t affect the start time, but it did affect when USC and Notre Dame were able to take the field for pregame warmups and when fans were able to enter the stadium. The rain came down hard in the hours leading up to game and returned in the second half

And then in week 10 against Nebraska, the Trojans played in their coldest game since joining the Big Ten conference last season. 

Southern California Rain

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Contrary to popular belief, Southern California does have weather other than sunny conditions. 

Heavy rainfall is expected on Saturday afternoon when USC hosts No. 21 Iowa in a critical Big Ten clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

“I think the weather can’t play too much of a big factor on how we perform,” said USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. “So I think just our edge and our mindset going into it is going to determine how the game goes.”

USC coach Lincoln Riley will not hesitate to throw the ball, regardless of what the weather will look like on Saturday. Especially when you have a pair of immensely talented receivers in Makai Lemon, who ranks second in the Big Ten in receptions and first in receiving yards and Ja'Kobi Lane, who has begun to find his stride over the last month after battling some injuries early in the season.

It's a balanced offensive attack and has been throughout the season, so don't expect them to sway away from the typical game plan. Riley hasn't when they faced weather conditions in any other game.

The Trojans are the only school in the country averaging 300+ passing yards and 200+ rushing yards per game. It's what has made them dangerous on that side of the ball this season.

Staying the Course

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With Southern Cal's goals still ahead of them in a must-win game, they can't afford to let anything get in the way of achieving those goals.

Iowa brings their tough, physical brand of football to Los Angeles and present a big challenge for the Trojans. But USC isn't focused on what is coming town this weekend, instead they are putting an emphasis on what they can control.

"I think just buying in a lot more than we have been bought in," Maiava said. "Just continuing to raise the standard and continue to do what we've been doing to get the success that we've been getting with some of these games. So, I think just continue to elaborate that and perfect our craft."

Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

