USC Trojans’ Jonas Williams Ranked At Elite 11 Among Top Quarterback Recruits
In the annual Elite 11 quarterback competition, USC Trojans’ four-star commit Jonas Williams is set to compete in the finals this week in Los Angeles.
After Day 1, Elite 11 ranked their top 11 competitors per 247 Sports, with Williams coming in at No. 7 on their list.
Williams stood in Day 1 during red zone drills, delivering solid passes with stellar arm strength. He's also a natural with solid footwork, making him agile and finding the perfect pass to his receivers.
Prior to this week’s competition, Williams also fit in his official visit to USC before competing in Elite 11.
Elite 11 is a premier quarterback competition for rising high school seniors, designed to showcase their talent and prove they are among the nation's best. The event was started by Andy Bark in 1999 and has remained a cornerstone in evaluating elite high school quarterbacks nationwide.
The competition is selective, with the top 20 participants earning an invitation based on a highlight reel they submit as well as on-field performance.
The two day event in Manhattan Beach, Calif. closes out the competition naming ‘10 finalists’ and an MVP of the group. Williams will look to become the third Trojan to finish Elite 11 with MVP honors.
The No. 89 ranked quarterback and the top player in Illinois was originally committed to Oregon, before the Trojans convinced a flip and committed to USC in February. Based on Williams' talent and skill set, he enters Day 2 as one of the most-well rounded four-star recruits among the Elite 11 finalists.
Williams follows a long list of former USC quarterbacks who have taken part in the event in their high school senior days. Some of the former Trojans include Matt Cassell, Billy Hart, Matt Leinart, John David Booty, Mark Sanchez – who was named MVP, Mitch Mustain, Aaron Corp, Jessie Scroggins, Cody Kessler, Max Brown, Ricky Town, Jack Sears, Caleb Williams – MVP, Miller Moss, Malachi Nelson and Husan Longstreet.
The four-star quarterback, who put up 2,737 passing yards and 31 touchdowns as a freshman starter, will play against other top talent around the country, including Big Ten recruits like Penn State’s Troy Huhn and Washington’s Derek Zammit.
Williams is also competing alongside other highly ranked quarterbacks like five-star Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon, five-star Texas commit Dia Bell, four-star Alabama commit Jett Thomalla, four-star Miami commit Dereon Coleman and four-star Texas A&M commit Helaman Casuga.
The Trojans' 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 1 currently. Williams is also joined by five-star tight end commit Mark Bowman, four-star running back John Alston, four-star wide receiver Luc Weaver, four-star linebacker Talanoi Ili, four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart and four-star edge rusher Shaun Scott.
When Williams arrives on campus next spring, he could become one of the most elite quarterbacks under Riley, as he is a creative quarterback who should thrive on Riley's offense. Riley has an renowned background of quarterback development on his resume, including three Heisman Trophy winners in Caleb Williams, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
Williams acknowledged Riley’s expertise with signal callers in his past and how it speaks for himself, something he immediately admired about Riley when visiting USC before he ever even committed to Oregon.
“I think Lincoln Riley speaks for himself,” Williams told On3. “His history, what he’s done with quarterbacks. They’re kind of rebuilding, new hires on the staff. I really like the staff. I’m one of the only guys they’re recruiting in 26. They’ve showed me a lot of love and I feel really wanted there.”
A future class full of skill like this will help shape USC to be one of the main competitors in college football and in the Big Ten Conference.
Williams will continue with Day 2 today and close out the competition tomorrow at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, Calif.