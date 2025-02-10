What 4-Star Oregon Commit Jonas Williams Said About USC Trojans, LSU Tigers
Lincoln-Way East (IL) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since August, but the USC Trojans are making a strong push to bring the talented signal-caller out west for a different reason.
USC coach Lincoln Riley stopped by Williams' high school in late January as part of a busy recruiting week that saw the Trojans coach visit recruits in the states of Georgia, Ohio and Texas as well. However, his visit to see Williams was high on the priority list.
Williams then made the trip out to Los Angeles on Feb. 1 for USC’s Junior Day event and now the Trojans have started to gain momentum for the four-star quarterback. Riley and Williams spent an extended amount of time together during the day and attended the USC men’s basketball game, where they interacted with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
“I think Lincoln Riley speaks for himself,” Williams said. “His history, what he’s done with quarterbacks. They’re kind of rebuilding, new hires on the staff. I really like the staff. I’m one of the only guys they’re recruiting in 26. They’ve showed me a lot of love and I feel really wanted there.”
Riley has developed quarterbacks at a rate that is unmatched by any other coach in college football. Between his time in Oklahoma and USC, Riley has coached three Heisman Trophy winners and all three — Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams would end up being the No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft.
One of his other quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts, just lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.
At one point Riley had five of his former quarterbacks starting in the NFL when Spencer Rattler took over as the New Orleans Saints signal-caller for multiple weeks. Williams’ father John has been impressed by the Trojans coach.
“Riley is making a strong impression,” John said. "Seems pretty trustworthy. Pretty humble guy. Obviously knowledgeable in the football arena."
The Trojans have long been considered the favorites to land Folsom (CA) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons in the 2026 cycle. However, because Lyons will take his LDS mission for a year before enrolling into college, just like his brother, USC tight end Walker Lyons, the Trojans are likely to take two quarterbacks in their upcoming recruiting class.
USC signed Corona Centennial (CA) five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet in the 2025 cycles and would certainly like to create depth and develop through high school recruiting, instead of turning to the transfer portal.
The LSU Tigers are also making a strong for the No. 7 ranked quarterback in the On3 Industry Rankings. LSU was a strong player when Williams committed to Oregon over the summer and still remain in the mix.
“I really like Coach (Joe) Sloan,” Williams said. Sloan was up in the Chicagoland visiting with Williams and his family when coaches were on the road last month.
“LSU is always a powerhouse in the SEC. Even though they had a down year this year they were still a good team. I expect and they have big expectations coming into next year. It’s a great offense, great staff and they always got dogs on the team.”
