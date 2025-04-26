USC Trojans Safety Kamari Ramsey to Wear Green Dot For D’Anton Lynn’s Defense
When redshirt junior safety Kamari Ramsey followed defensive coordinator followed defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn from crosstown rival UCLA over to the USC Trojans, he immediately stepped into a leadership role.
Ramsey starred in the Bruins defense the year before, so when he joined USC in December 2023, he was instrumental in helping Lynn install the defense and getting his teammates up to speed in spring practice last season.
The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) product was an immediate impact player in his first season in the Cardinal and Gold. Ramsey finished third on the team with 60 total tackles, including 5.5 for loss, two sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception in 11 games.
Ramsey was viewed as day two pick amongst NFL circles but decide to forgo the NFL Draft and return to school for another season, stating he “unfinished business” at USC. He is the only returning starter in the secondary from 2024, and will take on a new role in 2025, as the defensive player with the “green dot" on his helmet. A role that redshirt senior Akili Arnold held last season.
The green dot designates what player receives radio messages from a coach on the headset. One player on offense, the quarterback, and then one player on defense are allowed to have the radio in their helmet. It is something that was introduced to the collegiate level last season.
“Coach Lynn hasn’t really been signaling the call as much, but using the green dot this spring, so we all have to communicate," Ramsey said. "And I’ve had the green dot, so I’ve just been working on my communication, getting everybody lined, making sure everyone got the call that way we all on the same page.”
Ramsey wore the green dot a couple of times last season when Arnold was out of the lineup, so it’s a role that he isn't totally unfamiliar with but is still adjusting to.
“Sometimes it gets a little muffled though, but it’s pretty good, as long as you can hear the call clearly," Ramsey said. "Sometimes you might have to like hold your helmet a little closer to your ears, but other than that it’s been a great experience."
Arnold has exhausted his eligibility, so the Trojans went into the transfer portal to find Ramsey’s new running mate and landed former NC State safety Bishop Fitzgerald. USC coach Riley has raved about Fitzgerald numerous times since he arrived on campus. In his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Fitzgerald recorded 97 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, 16 pass breakups and five interceptions.
“Just a vet, comes to work every day," Ramsey said. "Just have that vet mentality, a lot of experience, played a lot of ball. I think he was all-conference last year, so just a great player in the secondary that adds to our defense."
“We picked up pretty easy. I tapped in with him when I seen him commit, so it’s been easy chemistry from the start and it’s been great to have him on the team," Ramsey continued.
In addition to taking on a new role as the defensive player that wears the green dot, Ramsey has also been taking reps at the nickel position. With four of five starters gone from last season, Lynn and defensive backs coach Doug Belk have been moving some guys around. Similar to wearing the green dot, playing nickel is a new role for Ramsey but something he is embracing.
“Just put anything on tape, put a lot of versatility on tape, showing the scouts and showing my teammates, showing my coaches I can do a lot of different things that can help us in the season,” Ramsey said.