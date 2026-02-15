Five Key USC Trojans Returning From Significant Injuries

USC was hit hard by the injury bug this past season, beginning all the way back in fall camp. The Trojans went into the year with key players going down in the secondary that forced them to mix up the lineup ahead of the opener.

Injuries on offensive line had Southern Cal working with makeshift lineups the entire second half of the year. Running back depth was tested at the midway point. With spring practice fast set to begin next month, who are some key players returning in 2026 that finished last season on the injury report.

Elijah Paige, Offensive Tackle

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Paige started all 13 games at left tackle in 2024 and was a Freshman All-American. He established himself as the anchor of the offensive line heading into this past season.

However, a lower body injury against Michigan State in week 4 kept him out for over a month. He played three games in November, before another lower body injury against Iowa in week 12 cost him the rest of the season.

NFL scouts will have their eyes on the Trojans 6-foot-7 and 325-pound offensive tackle. A strong and healthy redshirt junior season could propel him up draft boards.

Waymond Jordan, Running Back

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The former No. 1 ranked junior college running back was an instant star for USC. Waymond Jordan’s signature performance came against Michigan State when he carried the ball 18 times for 157 yards.

He runs with a great blend of vision, patience, elusiveness and burst. He is a natural pass catcher out of the backfield and great with the ball in his hands out in space and has all the characteristics to be one of the top tailbacks in college football.

Jordan suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter against Michigan on Oct. 11 that ultimately cost him the rest of season.

Could he have played late in the season, perhaps. Jordan came out dressed for practice the week USC played Oregon on Nov. 22 and went through pregame warmups in the regular season finale against UCLA and for the bowl game against TCU. But the Trojans chose to air on the side of caution.

In five and half games, Jordan rushed for 576 yards on 6.5 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns. His return in 2026 gives the Trojans a two-headed monster in the backfield with King Miller, who emerged as one of the top running backs in the Big Ten during his absence.

Prophet Brown, Cornerback

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) and safety Calen Bullock (7) break up a pass intended for Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Prophet Brown was projected to start at nickel this past season, but the Sacramento native suffered a season-ending lower body the second week of fall camp.

Freshman Alex Graham stepped into that spot in camp, but he would miss the first half of the season with an injury of his own, which caused star safety Kamari Ramsey to move down to nickel out of necessity and put Christian Pierce into starting lineup at safety.

It creates an interesting dynamic in the spring. Graham showed flashes of a rising star when he stepped in for an injured Ramsey the last four games of the season. Brown, a sixth year senior, has appeared in 39 career games in his career.

Graham could certainly move to safety, if isn't the starting nickel. He played both during the bowl game and depth at safety is a question.

Chasen Johnson, Cornerback

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) reaches for a ball in front of USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (21) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Chasen Johnson was expected to compete for a starting cornerback position last season, but a knee injury sidelined him for most of fall camp and the season opener.

The UCF transfer played in week 2 and 3 but the knee injury continued to linger, and he had season-ending surgery. Johnson has almost become the forgotten man in the cornerback room with addition of players such as a Jontez Williams, the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, a wave of young defensive backs and Marcelles Williams starting 11 games last season as a redshirt freshman.

The Trojans wouldn’t have targeted Johnson twice last season in the transfer portal and retained him this offseason, if they weren’t high on him. Johnson started four games as a true freshman for the Knights under USC cornerbacks Trovon Reed. Cornerback will be one of the more intriguing position battles in the spring.

Kilian O’Connor, Center

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley embraces offensive lineman Kilian O'Connor (67) after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Similar to Paige, Kilian O’Connor suffered two lower body injuries that kept him out for extended periods of time.

His first came in week 5 against Illinois in late September and kept him out until early November. And then the second came against the Ducks a few weeks later and ended his season.

O’Connor was a bit of surprise starter coming into last season. A former walk-on, O’Connor first staked his case when he got the start at end of the 2024 season in the Las Vegas Bowl with All-Conference center Jonah Monheim opting out of the game. O'Connor beat out Syracuse transfer J’Onre Reed, who had been a two-year starter for the Orange.

The Santa Margarita (Calif.) product is a highly intelligent player that has plenty of experience, having appeared in 23 career games, including seven starts. His and Paige’s return means the Trojans will have its entire starting offensive line from last season back.

