USC Trojans Land Commitment from Mater Dei 4-Star Recruit

The USC Trojans have landed its first commit in the 2027 class in Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, he announced at the Navy All-American Bowl on Saturday.

Washington chose his hometown school over offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Nebraska, and Washington. He is the No. 51 overall recruit and No. 8 cornerback and No. 5 player in California, according to the 247Sports Rankings.

The Mater Dei cornerback was a standout defender for the No. 1 ranked high school team as a sophomore in 2024. He missed most of his junior year with a couple of nagging lower body injuries.

Washington is a technician. He offers position versatility with his ability to play on the outside or at the nickel spot. Washington can play on an island and is great in zone coverage with his tremendous instincts, which has led to him becoming a ball hawk in the secondary.

Trovon Reed Impact

Washington was a high priority target for the Trojans in the 2027 class and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed led the charge for the local product.

They hosted Washington several times in the spring. He was in attendance for USC’s win over Michigan on Oct. 11 and was on a visit with Nebraska when they hosted the Trojans on Nov. 1.

Reed has been instrumental in the Trojans recruiting success since he joined the staff last January. He landed five-star Elbert Hill, four-star Peyton Dyer and three-star Jayden Crowder in USC’s No. 1 ranked class for the 2026 cycle.

Reed also landed former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams, the No. 1 ranked player at his position, per the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings. And now he has Southern Cal off to a great start in the 2027 class.

Restoring Mater Dei Pipeline

The Trojans were successful in restoring their pipeline with the national powerhouse, located less than 50 miles from campus.

After not signing a recruit from Mater Dei since 2022, they signed four in the in the 2026 class in five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, linebacker Shaun Scott and receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who flipped his commitment from Ohio State on National Signing Day.

USC still has their eyes on Washington’s teammate, four-star cornerback Danny Lang, who is also down in San Antonio for the Navy All-American Bowl.

Lang told 247Sports this week that he plans on announcing his commitment this summer on his birthday, July 2. Similar to Washington, the Trojans have been aggressive in their pursuit of another defensive back that offers position versatility. Several schools are still in play but at the moment, the Trojans are in a good position.

Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star cornerback Duvay Williams is another defensive back target for USC competing in the prestigious high school All-Star game.

