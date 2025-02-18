Can USC Trojans Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit Sam Utu Over Texas Longhorns?
The USC Trojans continue their quest of building the top recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. Currently, the Trojans own the No. 3 recruiting class in the country with nine commits according to 247Sports.
After reeling in two of the top offensive tackles in the 2025 recruiting class, the Trojans are looking to build out the trenches as they have scheduled an official visit with one of the best interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Orange Lutheran's four-star prospect Sam Utu told 247Sports that he will be visiting with USC on June 13, in between visits to SMU and Texas. The No. 5 interior offensive lineman and No. 76 player in the class according to 247Sports, Utu hails from Southern California and continues the trend of USC trying to build a recruiting fence around their own backyard and keep local prospects in-state.
"I have family member that have been athletes at USC and being close to home it's always been a school we've looked at closely and have had that connection with," Utu said. "So I'm excited to get back out there for an official. I've been able to get to know coach Zach Hanson since he took over and I really like him."
Hanson got promoted to offensive line coach after spending time as USC's tight ends coach. He replaces Josh Henson, who left to become the offensive coordinator at Purdue.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that Utu's physicality sets him up to be an early contributor at the next level.
"He’s all of 6-4, 290 pounds and is equally adept as a run blocker or pass protector. He’s a dominant run blocker as well who gets a strong push, is physical at the point of attack and is a finisher. He can get the second level and has all the physical tools to play for any school in the country. He’s currently rated a top 50 player in the ’26 Top247 and played like this season," Biggins wrote.
Although it's early in the cycle, the Trojans are building something special to begin their 2026 recruiting class. With five out of their nine commits being four-stars, it sets up USC coach Lincoln Riley and the rest of his staff with a solid recruiting foundation.
However, the Trojans currently have zero offensive lineman committed in their class. Utu would be a step in the right direction for builidng some quality depth in the position group. Hanson and the offensive coaching staff will have to replace three starters with only Elijah Paige and Alani Noa coming back to campus for another season.
USC's crown jewel of the class so far, four-star Xavier Griffin is expected to rise to a five-star ranking in the coming months. He is currently listed as the No. 8 player in the class according to 247Sports and figures to become one of the key pieces of the Trojans' recruiting plans moving forward.