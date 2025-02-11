Can USC Trojans Sign No. 1 Recruiting Class In 2026? Xavier Griffin, RJ Sermons
The Early National Signing Period for the 2026 cycle is still a long way away but the USC Trojans have positioned themselves in the beginning stages to have one of the top-ranked recruiting classes.
USC currently holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the On3 Industry Rankings, headlined by Gainesville (GA) four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin. The blue-chip prospect out of the state of Georgia is the No. 2 linebacker and No. 25 overall prospect. Griffin has been committed to USC since July and has reiterated his pledge numerous times as several schools try to keep the No. 2 ranked player in Georgia from heading out west. Griffin has worn a USC shirt when a recruiter from Florida State, Ohio State and Clemson visited him at the end of January.
Griffin returned to campus for the fifth time on Feb. 1 for the Trojans Junior Day event. USC is making a concerted effort to bring Griffin out to Los Angeles as often as possible between now and December.
“A lot of excitement and high energy in LA right now!” Griffin told On3. “I believe Coach Riley has put together a stellar coaching staff and we will have a strong recruiting class for 2026. Being able to play for three top NFL coaches excites me the most. Just ready to get in there and learn as much as possible!”
Four of the Trojans eight commits are in the secondary, Rancho Cucamonga (CA) four-star cornerback RJ Sermons, Loyola (CA) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, St. John Bosco (CA) three-star athlete Joshua Holland and Sierra Canyon (CA) three-star athlete Madden Riordan. Holland and Riordan both project to play on the defensive side of the ball.
“Coach (Lincoln) Riley has a great plan and USC has put the funding into the football program and are serious about winning a national championship with a brand new facility and top tier coaching staff,” Riordan said.
Sermons committed to USC in December over Oregon, Washington and Texas A&M. His brother, Cameron signed with the Trojans in the 2025 cycle and his father, Rodney, played running back for USC in the 90s. Lockhart has been on the national radar since his freshman season and committed early in his sophomore season. He has stuck to his pledge, despite the change in defensive staff since his original commitment.
Lockhart, who plays his high school football less than two miles was on campus for Junior Day and has become of the Trojans top recruiters for the 2026 cycle.
“Today showed a real vision in real time as to what’s currently building and what could be,” Lockhart told On3. “(If) a few more guys from today’s group decided that’s SC is the right place for them something extremely special could happen. We’re talking a resurgence of what once was, football dominance. Either way, we’re on that path and today made it even more exciting.”
Harvey (OH) four-star running back Shahn Alston committed to USC during the Navy All-American in January over Penn State and Wisconsin. Mount Carmel (IL) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones and Sierra Canyon (CA) three-star receiver Ja’Myron Baker round out the Trojans commitments.
USC hired Notre Dame’s Chad Bowden in January to be their new general manager. The spring and summer will tell how impactful the hiring was when recruiting season starts to heat up again. Bowden emphasized the importance of building a fence around Southern California in recruiting on National Signing Day with a high number of blue-chip prospects in the state every cycle.
“We're going to attack it through the state of California. It's the best high school football in America. It's played in California. And we're going to do everything that we can get the very best players that are in California to stay here and play for USC."
