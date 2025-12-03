USC Might Have Landed Next Star Receiver in Elite Recruit Ja'Myron 'Tron' Baker

The USC Trojans have had a busy and successful national signing day, one that has them currently ranked with the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026.

Three-star wide receiver Ja'Myron Baker signed with USC on Wednesday, and he posted a picture with current Trojans receiver Makai Lemon to announce the news.

Tron Baker Signs With USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Baker is a class of 2026 recruit who has been committed to coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans since September of 2023. After two years of being a commit, Baker has made it official and signed with USC.

Shortly after the signing, Baker posted a picture on his social media with him next to current USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with the caption, “The torch has been passed.” Lemon and Baker both played their high school football in the Southern California area, staying close to home by going to USC.

The torch has been passed✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/BA8ZQ5imv0 — Ja’Myron Tron Baker (@jjbdagreat) December 3, 2025

Lemon has been USC’s best receiver this season and arguably the best receiver in college football. Lemon has 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. This is the most receiving yards for anyone in a power four conference this season. Lemon has also been named a Biletnikoff Award finalist. The Biletnikoff is awarded to the best wide receiver in college football.

The other two finalists along with Lemon are Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell.

If Lemon to Baker is indeed a “passing of the torch” moment, Baker will have big shoes to fill.

Tron Baker Player Profile

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tron Baker is a 6-1, 170 pound wide receiver out of Chatsworth, California. Baker played for Sierra Canyon School. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 87 wide receiver in the class of 2026 per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

USC’s Top Ranked Recruiting Class in 2026

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley poses with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It appears that the USC Trojans will be brining in the top ranked recruiting class for 2026. This is a big step for Riley and the program as they failed to bring in a top 10 ranked class in both 2024 and 2025.

Heading into national signing day, this class had a staggering 35 commits. It’s not just the amount of commits for why USC has been slated as having the top class either. Out of the Trojans' 35 commits, 22 of them are rated as a four-star or five-star recruit per On3’s recruiting database.

These recruits may not have a immediate impact on the field in 2026 as true freshmen, but landing them signals the upwards direction the program is headed right off the heels of their 9-3 regular season in 2025.

The 2025 Trojans finished their regular season with a win over rival UCLA and await their next opponent when the bowl schedule is announced.