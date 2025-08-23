USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Names 'Vital' Player With NFL Future
USC Trojans redshirt junior safety Kamari Ramsey was viewed as a day two pick amongst NFL personnel after the 2024 season but chose to forgo the draft and return to school for another year.
Having Ramsey back for another season is massive for Southern Cal. He is the only returning starter in the secondary from a year ago and will be the defensive player that wears the green dot for the Trojans in 2025.
More often than not, the inside linebacker holds this responsibility, but USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn prefers to have someone in the secondary be the on-field communicator.
Ramsey started as a redshirt freshman for Lynn in his first season as a defensive coordinator at UCLA in 2023. So, when Lynn left the Bruins after the season for the same position at USC, Ramsey followed him across town.
The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) product was instrumental in the Trojans defensive turnaround last season and it all started in the spring when he first arrived on campus. Because of his knowledge of Lynn’s scheme, Ramsey was able to help speed up the install process.
Now, in his third season playing in the defense, Lynn spoke about the progression he’s seen from the Trojans star safety over the years and his intelligence
“He shows it just really by how he's taken it another step each year. This is his third year in this game," Lynn said. "And I always tell guys, it's kind of like math. Like if you go from algebra one, now you're in algebra two, like there needs to be a progression. He progresses every single year. You're able to put more stuff on his plate. You see him understand the game more. So it's been cool, just for me as a coach, to sit back and see it evolve.”
Leadership Role
A new season means new players have to step into a more vocal role with the team and Ramsey is one a few guys that Riley has challenged to become that for the Trojans.
"He's another guy that we've really challenged to step up vocally and have a presence,” Riley said. "He has that capability, and it's been fun to see him become more vocal, not just with our DBs (defensive backs), but with our defense and our team as a whole. That's something I don't know that he really wanted to do last year, but I think he sees that it's vital for our defense, our team, our program right now."
“Kamari is a guy that's going to have an opportunity to play football for a long time, and it'll be important for his career as it goes on to develop that so he can bring as much value to whatever team or organization that he's a part of."
Depth at Safety Position
Ramsey offers position versatility, which has NFL has the intrigued. He’s a physical presence in the box and someone Lynn loves to use in blitz packages. Ramsey plays a ton of snaps around the line of scrimmage, but is also someone that has plenty of range on the backend.
Ramsey will have a new-look safety group alongside him this season. The Trojans signed NC State redshirt senior transfer Bishop Fitzgerald during the winter portal window, he will start next to Ramsey.
Junior Christian Pierce has appeared in 23 games in his career, he will step into a larger role this season and serve as the team’s third safety.
Notre Dame transfer Kennedy Urlacher, son of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, joined the team in the spring portal window. The sophomore safety has drawn strong reviews, particularly from Riley coming out camp.