USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Why He's Starting Quarterback Jayden Maiava
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has made the decision to bench redshirt junior quarterback Miller Moss in favor of redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava. The change comes following the Trojans 26-21 loss to the Washington Huskies over the weekend, which dropped them to 4-5 on the season. Maiava will start on Nov. 16 when the Trojans host the Nebraska Cornhuskers. USC is currently on its second bye week of the season.
"We felt like it was in the best interest of the team to give Jayden a chance," Riley said.
Moss is coming off a career-high three interception performance against the Huskies and has now thrown nine interceptions in seven Big Ten games. On the season Moss has thrown for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, nine interceptions and added two more scores on the ground.
"Miller has done a very good job," Riley said. "He's been a really good leader for this team, he's been loyal to this program. He's worked hard and he's done a lot of good things on the football field. So this is not a reflection of anything more than we have another good player in the room and we feel like he gives us a good opportunity, when we went back an evaluated that this is the best thing for the team."
After leading the Trojans to an upset win in the season opener against the LSU Tigers, earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors, Moss appeared to be the next Heisman hopeful under Riley. But the season hasn’t panned out that way.
The Trojans have become pass happy this season with Moss under center. Moss is different than other quarterbacks Riley has coached in the past. As a pure pocket passer, Miller’s had three separate games with 50 or pass attempts. The only quarterback to attempt that many passes under Riley at Oklahoma and USC was Caleb Williams and he did it once in the 2023 Cotton Bowl.
USC has abandoned the run game multiple times this season. Known for his balanced Air Raid attack during his time at Oklahoma, Riley has drifted further and further away from his identity this season.
With Maiava under center, Riley can open up his playbook a little bit more with quarterback designed runs and more read options. Maiava’s ability to take off and run and create plays off-script with his legs will put more pressure on defenses.
In three appearances this season, Maiava has completed 8 of 11 passes (72.7%) for 66 yards and added 27 rushing yards and one touchdown.
"He's improved throughout the year. He improved in camp, and he's continued to improve. I think he's handled it, it's not easy being the backup. I feel like he's handled that well, he's improved every single week. I think he's learned a lot with having a guy like Miller in front of him."
As the starting quarterback for the UNLV Rebels in 2023 and Maiava led them to an appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game. He threw for 3,085 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 277 yards and three touchdowns, earning Mountain West Freshman Player of the Year honors.
The Hawaii native initially transferred to Georgia in January but flipped to USC the next day. Maiava battled Moss in the spring and fall camp, but it was Moss, who was fresh off a six-touchdown performance in the Holiday Bowl that won the job.
Despite USC struggling down the stretch, Riley had been adamant about Moss remaining the starting quarterback over Maiava, including after Saturday's defeat.
"I wouldn't say that right now, no," Riley said. "For us right now, what we're looking at is the best lineup, the best people to help us win each and every week and we're going to keep our focus there."
Polynesian History
The Trojans have a long and storied history of great Polynesian players, from linebackers Junior Seau, Rey Maualuga and Su’a Cravens to safety Troy Polamalu and receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. The history stretches across generations.
Maiava became the is the first Polynesian quarterback on the roster when he transferred in, he was the first to appear in a game during the Trojans 48-0 blowout win over Utah State in week 2. Now, Maiava will be the first Polynesian player to start a game at quarterback when the Trojans take the field in a couple of weeks.
With three games left in the season, the Trojans need to win at least two of them to make a bowl game and Maiava will be the one to lead them for the foreseeable future.
