USC Trojans Legends Recognized for Historic College Careers
The USC Trojans football program has produced some of the best college football athletes of all time – many of whom are remembered for their jersey number, as well as their on-field success.
College football analysts listed the best college football player by their number jersey – listing one through 15. The list included three Trojans in Keyshawn Johnson, Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart.
Johnson, who wore No. 3 for the Trojans, was labeled the best player in college to ever wear No. 3. The wide receiver spent three seasons with USC From 1995-97 before getting drafted in 98 and was known as one of the best wide receivers to come out of the Trojans program.
In December, Johnson expressed his thoughts on the 2024 USC Football season and the next course of action for coach Lincoln Riley, if they want to be a contender again.
“I think he gets another year,” Johnson said on an episode of All Facts No Brakes. “But what he needs to do is focus in on recruiting Southern California, and throw a net around the West Coast.”
USC has done just that, currently boasting the No. 2 ranked 2026 recruiting class with a majority of prospects coming from California in addition to across the counry.
MORE: Reggie Bush Gets Concerning Update On Lawsuit Against NCAA, Pac-12
MORE: LeBron James, Bronny James Proposed Los Angeles Lakers Trade Package
MORE: USC Trojans Receive 'Surprising' Ranking Before First AP Top-25 Poll
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Showing Continued Growth With Latest Move
Bush, labeled as the best player to wear No. 5, is a running back known nationwide for his talent, his strength and his achievements as a Trojan. In three seasons with USC 3,169 rushing yards, 1,301 receiving yards, and 25 rushing touchdowns. His 2005 performance earned him a Heisman Trophy – that was recently reinstated.
Recently Bush has spoken out about his desire to become a coach. When he was asked about potentially coaching for the USC Trojans – Bush did not hesitate to speak on the program.
"One hundred percent." Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "The same way that I helped them win national championships as a player is the same way I can help them win those championships as a coach. I believe that wholeheartedly.”
"I also would love a bite at the apple as well, to be able to come back and coach my alma mater,” Bush said. “Words can't even explain what that would mean to me."
Bush was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2006 as the second overall pick, and immediately molded into an elite Saints offense. In 2010, Bush and quarterback counterpart Drew Brees won the Saints first franchise Super Bowl.
Bush also played for the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills during his NFL career before retiring in 2017.
Leinart, who repped No. 11 for the Trojans, is another historic quarterback for USC – earning back-to-back national championships in cardinal and gold.
His career with the Trojans finished with a 37-2 record as starting quarterback along with 10,693 passing yards, 807 completions and 99 touchdowns. The 2004 Heisman Trophy winner also earned three All-American accolades and a two-time Pac-10 player of the year.
Later on, Leinart was inducted in the USC Football Hall of Fame with his No. 11 jersey retired in 2007, as well as a College Football Hall of Fame induction in 2017.
Leinart has always taken the time to support the Trojans no matter the circumstances, as well as give his two-sense on what Riley and USC can do next to prepare for 2025.
“They started off strong. We had like 10 or 11 wins. I think this year, we've had a couple of setbacks, but I think what people forget is it does take time, and it takes time, especially with the portal and NIL,” Leinart told The Sporting News at the Tournament. “It's just a whole different beast now, right? You're recruiting against other teams. You're recruiting to keep your roster intact, you, all those things.”
Leinart also advised analysts what USC needs to fix from last season to shape up as a better team this season.
“I think if anything. You've got to learn how to finish,” Leinart said. “You've got to learn how to play your best in the fourth quarter. If they do that this year, the schedule kind of lines up. They're going to be pretty good.”