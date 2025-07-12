Matt Leinart Reveals Expectations for Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans' for 2025 Season
USC Trojans’ legend Matt Leinart never misses a chance to talk about the USC Trojans – no matter the location. The Heisman Trophy winner attended the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, California, this week and shared thoughts on the Trojans’ upcoming season on the side.
Leinart emphasized that USC’s potential is growing, but key adjustments need to happen for the potential to turn into results.
“They started off strong. We had like 10 or 11 wins. I think this year, we've had a couple of setbacks, but I think what people forget is it does take time, and it takes time, especially with the portal and NIL,” Leinart told The Sporting News at the Tournament. “It's just a whole different beast now, right? You're recruiting against other teams. You're recruiting to keep your roster intact, you, all those things.”
The Trojans’ finished the 2024 campaign 7-6 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten conference play. Head coach Lincoln Riley’s first season with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams would have sent them to the Playoff, USC finished 11-3 and 8-1 in conference play.
However, there is hope for USC in 2025. Riley has utilized the transfer portal when filling some of the missing pieces – the key to having a successful season.
“I think if anything. You've got to learn how to finish. You've got to learn how to play your best in the fourth quarter. If they do that this year, the schedule kind of lines up. They're going to be pretty good.” Leinart said.
As of recently, the Trojans landed four-star Ethan “Boobie” Feaster over the Fourth of July weekend. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver chose the Trojans over LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama.
The Trojans boast the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026, and have continued to pull in some of the best recruits in the country.
“We're recruiting our ass off right now. The No. 1 2026 class right now. We've gotten bigger, stronger. And, you know, if you go back the last year, there are three or four games where you lose in the last 30 seconds. You know what I mean? You switch that, and all of a sudden, you're 10-2, and it's a whole different ball game.”
This will be Riley’s fourth season with the Trojans and is shaping up to have the most pressure entering year two in the Big Ten. The Trojans went 1-4 in one-score games and barely secured a postseason bowl game.
In a loaded conference like the Big Ten, the pressure to perform is real – with Notre Dame, Indiana, Michigan and Oregon on the schedule.
“A couple of sneaky teams like Illinois are going to be sneaky good. Oregon, now in the Big Ten, is always going to be good,” Leinart said. “The Big Ten is one of the best conferences in college football, so it's going to be a fun race.”
Riley has delivered subpar results the last two years as the Trojans head coach, and will have to prove he’s capable of being a playoff-caliber coach and quiet the growing doubts of his leadership.