All Trojans

Matt Leinart Reveals Expectations for Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans' for 2025 Season

Heisman Trophy Winner Matt Leinart has recently weighed in on the pontetial for the USC Trojans' entering the 2025 season after their underwhelming 7-6 finish last season. Leinart emphasizes that USC can win if they learn how to play their best football in the fourth quarter.

Teddy King

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Matt Leinart attends the Pac-12 Champonship game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Matt Leinart attends the Pac-12 Champonship game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans’ legend Matt Leinart never misses a chance to talk about the USC Trojans – no matter the location. The Heisman Trophy winner attended the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, California, this week and shared thoughts on the Trojans’ upcoming season on the side. 

Leinart emphasized that USC’s potential is growing, but key adjustments need to happen for the potential to turn into results. 

Matt Leinart Lincoln Riley USC Trojans Football 2025 Season Big Ten Conference 2026 Recruiting Cycle
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Matt Leinart attends the Pac-12 Champonship game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“They started off strong. We had like 10 or 11 wins. I think this year, we've had a couple of setbacks, but I think what people forget is it does take time, and it takes time, especially with the portal and NIL,” Leinart told The Sporting News at the Tournament. “It's just a whole different beast now, right? You're recruiting against other teams. You're recruiting to keep your roster intact, you, all those things.”

The Trojans’ finished the 2024 campaign 7-6 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten conference play. Head coach Lincoln Riley’s first season with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams would have sent them to the Playoff, USC finished 11-3 and 8-1 in conference play. 

Matt Leinart Lincoln RileyUSC Trojans Football 2025 Season Big Ten Conference 2026 Recruiting Cycle
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

However, there is hope for USC in 2025. Riley has utilized the transfer portal when filling some of the missing pieces – the key to having a successful season. 

“I think if anything. You've got to learn how to finish. You've got to learn how to play your best in the fourth quarter. If they do that this year, the schedule kind of lines up. They're going to be pretty good.” Leinart said.

As of recently, the Trojans landed four-star Ethan “Boobie” Feaster over the Fourth of July weekend. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver chose the Trojans over LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama.

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Ranked: Best Wide Receivers In College Football?

MORE: 5-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Addresses Flip To Alabama, Nick Saban, Haters

MORE: USC, Alabama, Ohio State Battling For Mater Dei 4-Star Recruit Aaryn Washington

The Trojans boast the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026, and have continued to pull in some of the best recruits in the country. 

“We're recruiting our ass off right now. The No. 1 2026 class right now. We've gotten bigger, stronger. And, you know, if you go back the last year, there are three or four games where you lose in the last 30 seconds. You know what I mean? You switch that, and all of a sudden, you're 10-2, and it's a whole different ball game.”

Matt Leinart Lincoln Riley USC Trojans Football 2025 Season Big Ten Conference 2026 Recruiting Cycle
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This will be Riley’s fourth season with the Trojans and is shaping up to have the most pressure entering year two in the Big Ten. The Trojans went 1-4 in one-score games and barely secured a postseason bowl game. 

In a loaded conference like the Big Ten, the pressure to perform is real – with Notre Dame, Indiana, Michigan and Oregon on the schedule. 

“A couple of sneaky teams like Illinois are going to be sneaky good. Oregon, now in the Big Ten, is always going to be good,” Leinart said. “The Big Ten is one of the best conferences in college football, so it's going to be a fun race.”

Riley has delivered subpar results the last two years as the Trojans head coach, and will have to prove he’s capable of being a playoff-caliber coach and quiet the growing doubts of his leadership. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI and a 2025 graduate of Ole Miss, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Born and raised in Newport Beach, CA, she contributed on-air recaps of sporting events at Corona Del Mar high school for Trident TV as an anchor, before heading south to Mississippi. At Ole Miss, she covered Ole Miss athletics as a writer and sports editor of The Daily Mississippian, providing live game coverage, breaking news, player features and preview stories. She has also been a sports reporter for NewsWatch Ole Miss and Rebel Radio 92.1. Summer of 2024, she interned at FOX Sports as an intern on the Production and Talent Development team, and continued freelancing for NFL on FOX at New Orleans Saints games and later as a production runner for Super Bowl LIX.

Home/Football