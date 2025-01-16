Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Fit For Chicago Bears Job, Caleb Williams? Interview Complete
Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will have a new head coach next season. As for who it will be, that is still a major unknown. Chicago has completed interviews with numerous candidates including former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.
McCarthy has proven at multiple stops that he can get the best out of the quarterbacks he coaches. Would he be a good fit with Williams and the Bears?
Can Mike McCarthy Help Caleb Williams Develop?
It was a rocky season for Chicago Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams as they went 5-12, finishing dead last in the NFC North. Williams had a lot put on his plate for just being a rookie. He had multiple offensive play callers, his head coach fired midseason, and arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL.
The Bears desperately need a coach that can step in and put Williams in a better position to succeed. Mike McCarthy has a track record of being able to do just this.
Mike McCarthy’s History With Quarterbacks
Prior to becoming a head coach in Green Bay and Dallas, Mike McCarthy had multiple stops as a quarterbacks coach and an offensive coordinator. His team’s biggest strength has been on the offensive side of the football, and specifically, at the quarterback position.
With the Green Bay Packers, McCarthy coached Aaron Rodgers as he took the torch from long time Packer quarterback Brett Favre. In the time McCarthy was the coach of the Packers from 2006 to 2018, Rodgers won two league MVP’s, made seven pro bowls, and won Super Bowl 45 MVP, establishing himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Prior to McCarthy’s return to Green Bay when the Cowboys and Packers played in 2022, Rodgers reflected on the time he had with McCarthy and how he made him a better player.
“Mike and I started meeting Thursday’s after practice for many years…it bonded us over the years, those conversations and I always appreciated that,” Rodgers said. “I have a lot of gratitude for the off-seasons that we went through…that helped me become a better player and I’ll always be really thankful for that time.”
In Dallas from 2020 through 2024, McCarthy coached Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott had some of his best seasons with McCarthy at the helm, especially in 2023 when McCarthy took over play calling duties. Prescott finished second in MVP voting that year with a league high 36 passing touchdowns. After the news came out that McCarthy wouldn’t be returning to the Cowboys in 2025, Prescott texted Clarence Hill of “ALL DLLS” about his initial thoughts.
“Bummed, because we built some great things,” Prescott said.
In December while being on the season ending injured reserve, Prescott backed McCarthy despite the team’s struggles.
“I’m almost feeling helpless like I can’t help him, especially a guy you believe in so much and believe in being your head coach,” Prescott said.
Mike McCarthy’s Head Coaching Resume
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys parted ways following a 7-10 season this past year. McCarthy spent the 2020 through 2024 seasons in Dallas and had a record of 49-25, including three seasons in which the Cowboys went 12-5 and made the playoffs. His playoff record was 1-3.
Prior to the Cowboys, McCarthy was the coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018. McCarthy left Green Bay with a record of 127-77-2, with nine playoff appearances, and a Super Bowl championship in 2010. His playoff record in Green Bay was 10-8.
Overall, his coaching record is 174-112-2 and 11-11 in the playoffs.
