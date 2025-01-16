All Trojans

Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Fit For Chicago Bears Job, Caleb Williams? Interview Complete

The Dallas Cowboys and coach Mike McCarthy parted ways earlier this week. McCarthy has completed an interview for the Chicago Bears coaching job. Would he be a good pairing with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams?

Cory Pappas

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks to head coach Mike McCarthy before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks to head coach Mike McCarthy before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will have a new head coach next season. As for who it will be, that is still a major unknown. Chicago has completed interviews with numerous candidates including former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. 

McCarthy has proven at multiple stops that he can get the best out of the quarterbacks he coaches. Would he be a good fit with Williams and the Bears?

Can Mike McCarthy Help Caleb Williams Develop?

Jan 5, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles away from pressure applied b
Jan 5, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles away from pressure applied by Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (90) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It was a rocky season for Chicago Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams as they went 5-12, finishing dead last in the NFC North. Williams had a lot put on his plate for just being a rookie. He had multiple offensive play callers, his head coach fired midseason, and arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL. 

The Bears desperately need a coach that can step in and put Williams in a better position to succeed. Mike McCarthy has a track record of being able to do just this. 

MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Room Outlook After Transfer Portal Departures: Makai Lemon

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Soars In Rankings After Running Back Shahn Alston Commit

MORE: Minnesota Vikings Sam Darnold Future With Team Dependent on NFL Playoffs Performance?

Mike McCarthy’s History With Quarterbacks

Sep 16, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and head coach Mike McCarthy during the ga
Sep 16, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and head coach Mike McCarthy during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Prior to becoming a head coach in Green Bay and Dallas, Mike McCarthy had multiple stops as a quarterbacks coach and an offensive coordinator. His team’s biggest strength has been on the offensive side of the football, and specifically, at the quarterback position. 

With the Green Bay Packers, McCarthy coached Aaron Rodgers as he took the torch from long time Packer quarterback Brett Favre. In the time McCarthy was the coach of the Packers from 2006 to 2018, Rodgers won two league MVP’s, made seven pro bowls, and won Super Bowl 45 MVP, establishing himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Prior to McCarthy’s return to Green Bay when the Cowboys and Packers played in 2022, Rodgers reflected on the time he had with McCarthy and how he made him a better player.

“Mike and I started meeting Thursday’s after practice for many years…it bonded us over the years, those conversations and I always appreciated that,” Rodgers said. “I have a lot of gratitude for the off-seasons that we went through…that helped me become a better player and I’ll always be really thankful for that time.”

June 29, 2017; Ashwabenon, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Mike McCarthy duri
June 29, 2017; Ashwabenon, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Mike McCarthy during Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Ray Nitschke Field. Mandatory credit: Jim Matthews-USA TODAY NETWORK / Jim Matthews-USA TODAY NETWORK

In Dallas from 2020 through 2024, McCarthy coached Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott had some of his best seasons with McCarthy at the helm, especially in 2023 when McCarthy took over play calling duties. Prescott finished second in MVP voting that year with a league high 36 passing touchdowns. After the news came out that McCarthy wouldn’t be returning to the Cowboys in 2025, Prescott texted Clarence Hill of “ALL DLLS” about his initial thoughts. 

“Bummed, because we built some great things,” Prescott said.

In December while being on the season ending injured reserve, Prescott backed McCarthy despite the team’s struggles. 

“I’m almost feeling helpless like I can’t help him, especially a guy you believe in so much and believe in being your head coach,” Prescott said. 

Mike McCarthy’s Head Coaching Resume

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks on the field during the second half against
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks on the field during the second half against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys parted ways following a 7-10 season this past year. McCarthy spent the 2020 through 2024 seasons in Dallas and had a record of 49-25, including three seasons in which the Cowboys went 12-5 and made the playoffs. His playoff record was 1-3.

Prior to the Cowboys, McCarthy was the coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018. McCarthy left Green Bay with a record of 127-77-2, with nine playoff appearances, and a Super Bowl championship in 2010. His playoff record in Green Bay was 10-8. 

Overall, his coaching record is 174-112-2 and 11-11 in the playoffs. 

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Building Momentum For 2026 Recruiting Cycle

MORE: Boise State Transfer Prince Strachan Commits To USC Over Miami and UCLA

MORE: Notre Dame Signs Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman Elijah Hughes From USC Trojans

MORE: USC Trojans Land Commitment From 4-Star Running Back Shahn Alston Over Penn State

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football