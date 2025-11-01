Nebraska Cornhuskers Host USC Trojans in College Football Elimination Game
The No. 23 USC Trojans (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are back on the road after having its second bye week. They travel to Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, Nov. 1 at Memorial Stadium.
It will be the seventh all-time meeting between the two historic brands. USC has never lost in the series with a 5-0-1 record. Temperature around kickoff is expected to be around the mid-40s, which would be the coldest game the Trojans have played in since joining the Big Ten last season.
"Weather can't define how we play," said USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. So we just have to go out there and have that attack mode."
Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. CT and will air on NBC.
Changing Narratives
The Trojans struggles on the road are well known. They have won just one road game outside of the state of California since moving to the Big Ten, which came in week 3 against Purdue.
"In your ascent as a program that's the last steps because it's the hardest thing to do," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "To go on the road and win against really good football teams ... but obviously the expectation is to win them."
However, Nebraska has its own struggles over the past decade when it comes to facing ranked opponents. The Cornhuskers have lost 28-straight games against ranked teams, with their last win coming against then No. 22-Oregon in 2026.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule signed a two-year extension this week amid coaching drama across college football. Rhule had been tied to a few job openings, but Rhule reaffirmed his commitment to the Cornhuskers and vice versa.
Blackout Game
Nebraska will debut their all-black uniforms for this contest. The fans will be dressed in all black and a crowd that has sold out an NCAA record 409 consecutive games will be loud and energetic.
"Just understanding the environment. It's going to be loud, it's going to be hostile, it's Big Ten, so it'll be cold," said USC tight end Walker Lyons. "Just understanding that going in, not as an excuse but just able to understand that so we can start fast."
Nebraska is looking to avenge its 28-20 loss to the Trojans last season at the Coliseum. USC cornerback Greedy Vance picked off Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola in the end zone on the final play of regulation to seal the victory.