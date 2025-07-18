USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Making Waves on Recruiting Trail with Blue-Chip Recruits
After finishing outside the top-10 in recruiting in back-to-back years, the USC Trojans have made a statement in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Of the top 100 overall prospects, according to ESPN, USC holds a commitment from nine of them. In total, the Trojans have 18 recruits in the ESPN 300 rankings.
Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill is the highest-ranked recruit for the Trojans, coming in at No. 16. USC went all-in on landing the two-way star.
Hill made his first trip to Los Angeles in late January and then returned twice in the spring, before announcing his pledge to Southern Cal in May over offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon in May. The Trojans staff also made multiple visits to Ohio. Hill has become a frequent visitor out west this summer, visiting campus three times in June.
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, a Los Angeles native, is the second top-100 recruit in the secondary and has been committed to his hometown school since his sophomore year. The local prospect has put on his recruiting hat in an effort to bring to bolster the Trojans 2026 class and played an active role in bringing Hill to Southern California.
IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili are originally from Southern California and will return to the Golden State to continue their football career.
MORE: Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Recruiting Class Sends Shockwaves in California
MORE: USC Trojans At Risk Of Losing A 5-Star Recruit To Ohio State Buckeyes?
MORE: Bronny James Turns Heads In NBA Summer League Despite Lakers Loss To Boston Celtics
MORE: What Kirk Herbstreit Said About USC Trojans Success: 'Good For The Sport'
Pepe is the younger brother of Trojans redshirt senior defensive lineman Kobe Pepe and the highest-ranked offensive recruit. Ili was a three-year starter at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.) before he transferred to the islands in the spring.
USC holds a commitment from a trio of Trinity League stars in the top 100 in Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga.
The Trojans have a long and storied tradition when it comes to Polynesian players and the 2026 cycle will bring a new generation that is ready to leave their mark on the program.
DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster was originally a 2027 prospect, before reclassifying earlier this year to the 2026 class. Feaster, a two-time Max Preps All-American, committed to USC on Fourth of July after a strong push for the Trojans staff and four-star quarterback commit Jonas Williams.
Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston announced his pledge at the Navy All-American Bowl in January. He is one of two blue-chip running backs that is committed to USC, Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star Deshonne Redeaux is also a ESPN 300 recruit.
USC jumped out to a fast start in the 2026 cycle and have owned the No. 1 spot for most of the year. Georgia is trying to catch the Trojans and have six commits of their own inside the top 100 prospects, headlined by Nashville Christian School (Tenn.) five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.