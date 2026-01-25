USC Trojans Linebacker Eric Gentry Turning Heads at Shrine Bowl

Former USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry made waves this week at the Shrine Bowl with his unique measurables, listed at 6-foot-6 and 221 pounds.

Not an ideal weight for someone of that height at the linebacker position. His height and arm length rank in the 99th percentile, but his weight is in the 1st percentile, which will certainly give NFL decision makers something to ponder about.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While that has been the major discussion point around Gentry, he has started to make other headlines for his performance on the field. Gentry was a standout on day one during 1on1 drills. He displayed great patience and showed off his impressive length to break up passes.

On day two, Gentry was quick and decisive coming downhill and overall has been playing with great instincts.

Gentry returned this past season after he appeared in just four games in 2024 because of concussions. He started all 12 games and finished second on the team in total tackles (75), third in tackles for loss (7.0), tied for fourth in sacks (3.0) and first in forced fumbles (4).

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Latest Makai Lemon NFL Draft Projection

MORE: The Underrated Reason Why The Gary Patterson Hire At USC Will Work

MORE: USC Trojans Fans Will Be Devastated If This UCLA Prediction Comes True

His performances were largely up and down, as was the Trojans defense as a whole. Gentry has two more days to continue making a statement, before the game on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

This is the last opportunity for him to leave a lasting impression of what he can do in pads. The big thing for Gentry at the NFL Scouting Combine and USC’s Pro Day is the weigh in.

USC Trojans at the Shrine Bowl

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) catches a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Gentry is not the only USC player down in the Lone Star State. Tight end Lake McRee is coming his best season in the Cardinal and Gold, reeling in career-highs in receptions (30), receiving yards (450) and touchdowns (4).

McRee made tremendous strides under new tight ends and inside receivers coach Chad Savage. McRee was much more athletic and became a better route runner, while still being a very good blocker. In a deep and talented tight end draft class, McRee will be working to continue boosting his stock.

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald was excellent in his lone season with the Trojans. The NC State transfer had five interceptions in 10 games, which earned him First Team All-Big Ten and Consensus All-American honors.

Fitzgerald suffered a lower body in the first half of the Trojans win over Iowa on Nov. 15 that cost him the rest of the season. He was in a crutch the following week, but the USC safety is back on the field for the draft process.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) is stopped by USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) and safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) after he ran the ball in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Defensive end Anthony Lucas is the fourth USC player at the Shrine Bowl. Similar to Gentry, Lucas returned this season after a lower body injury in early October cost him the rest of the 2024 season. In 12 games this season, he registered three sacks and three tackles for loss. He's a player that showed flashes this season, particularly as a pass rusher that can lineup at defensive spots in the front seven, but the production wasn't quite there.

Gentry, McRee, Fitzgerald and Lucas all project as day three picks in April's NFL Draft.

Recommended Articles