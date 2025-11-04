USC Trojans' Rising Star Emerging from Unexpected Position
Ryon Sayeri wasn't even expected to be the USC Trojans starting kicker heading into the season. USC had signed UNLV kicker Caden Chittenden, the 2024 Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-American, in the winter transfer portal.
However, Chittenden has been out since fall camp, paving a way for Sayeri to be the starter and the Southern California native has run away with the opportunity.
Sayeri has been money for the Trojans. The redshirt freshman is 14 of 15 this season, including a perfect 5 of 5 of kicks 40-plus.
"His poise and presence, the confidence the that he has. The confidence that our team has in him is off the charts right now," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "The guys been incredible for us all year ... he's one of the biggest stories of our team right now."
Impact Against Nebraska
Sayeri kept the Trojans alive in Saturday night's 21-17 win over Nebraska. USC struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball on offense in the first half. Sayeri's two field goals, including one from 49 yards made it just a one possession game heading into halftime.
The Chaminade (Calif.) product certainly doesn't lack confidence, no matter the conditions. Southern Cal was playing in its coldest game since joining the Big Ten and that had zero effect in Riley's confidence in his kicker or Sayeri's confidence in himself.
"My brother and I always talk about this a lot. The delivery man doesn't celebrate deliveries because it's his job," Sayeri said after the game. "So, I feel like I gotta go out there make kicks, don't need to celebrate, don't need to do anything because my job here is to make kicks and get kickoffs."
His performance in the Trojans emotional victory earned him Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week Honors.
Sam Johnson Delivers Late
The Trojans don’t punt very much because of Riley’s willingness to go for it on fourth down, but when USC needed him this past weekend, Sam Johnson delivered.
Late in the fourth quarter, with the Trojans leading by four their drive in closing minutes stalled when they crossed midfield. So, Riley turned to Johnson with under four minutes remaining in regulation, who pinned Nebraska all the way back on their own 4-yard line.
The Cornhuskers needed to drive 96 yards to take the lead. Nebraska managed to pick up one first down, before Emmett Johnson was stopped short on fourth-and-one with under two minutes left.
Riley presented Johnson with a game ball in the locker room after the game.
Winning Multiple Ways
Winning doesn't always look pretty, and it doesn't have to, especially on the road. It's all about doing whatever it takes to add another win.
"I think the more that this program continues to ascend. The more you win these in different types of ways, the more confidence of everybody in the ability to win," Riley said. "You hear it all the time, a team learning to win, a program learning to win or expecting to win. You hear it all the time, that's a real thing. And you keep taking those steps that we've been taking, you're going to continually put yourself in there. Once you do, it can be like a domino effect."