All Trojans

USC Trojans' Rising Star Emerging from Unexpected Position

USC Trojans kicker Ryon Sayeri earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past weekend. Lincoln Riley called Sayeri "one of the biggest stories" for the Trojans this season.

Kendell Hollowell

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ryon Sayeri wasn't even expected to be the USC Trojans starting kicker heading into the season. USC had signed UNLV kicker Caden Chittenden, the 2024 Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-American, in the winter transfer portal.

However, Chittenden has been out since fall camp, paving a way for Sayeri to be the starter and the Southern California native has run away with the opportunity.

Ryon Sayeri USC Trojans Transfer Portal Injury Report Big Ten Sam Johnson Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln Riley Recruiting
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) kicks an extra point in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sayeri has been money for the Trojans. The redshirt freshman is 14 of 15 this season, including a perfect 5 of 5 of kicks 40-plus.

"His poise and presence, the confidence the that he has. The confidence that our team has in him is off the charts right now," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "The guys been incredible for us all year ... he's one of the biggest stories of our team right now."

Impact Against Nebraska

Ryon Sayeri USC Trojans Transfer Portal Injury Report Big Ten Sam Johnson Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln Riley Recruiting
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) kicks a field goal as punter Sam Johnson (80) holds the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Sayeri kept the Trojans alive in Saturday night's 21-17 win over Nebraska. USC struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball on offense in the first half. Sayeri's two field goals, including one from 49 yards made it just a one possession game heading into halftime.

The Chaminade (Calif.) product certainly doesn't lack confidence, no matter the conditions. Southern Cal was playing in its coldest game since joining the Big Ten and that had zero effect in Riley's confidence in his kicker or Sayeri's confidence in himself.

"My brother and I always talk about this a lot. The delivery man doesn't celebrate deliveries because it's his job," Sayeri said after the game. "So, I feel like I gotta go out there make kicks, don't need to celebrate, don't need to do anything because my job here is to make kicks and get kickoffs."

His performance in the Trojans emotional victory earned him Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week Honors.

Sam Johnson Delivers Late

Ryon Sayeri USC Trojans Transfer Portal Injury Report Big Ten Sam Johnson Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln Riley Recruiting
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans don’t punt very much because of Riley’s willingness to go for it on fourth down, but when USC needed him this past weekend, Sam Johnson delivered. 

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Trojans leading by four their drive in closing minutes stalled when they crossed midfield. So, Riley turned to Johnson with under four minutes remaining in regulation, who pinned Nebraska all the way back on their own 4-yard line. 

The Cornhuskers needed to drive 96 yards to take the lead. Nebraska managed to pick up one first down, before Emmett Johnson was stopped short on fourth-and-one with under two minutes left. 

Riley presented Johnson with a game ball in the locker room after the game. 

Winning Multiple Ways

Ryon Sayeri USC Trojans Transfer Portal Injury Report Big Ten Sam Johnson Nebraska Cornhuskers Lincoln Riley Recruiting
Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule embrace before the game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Winning doesn't always look pretty, and it doesn't have to, especially on the road. It's all about doing whatever it takes to add another win.

"I think the more that this program continues to ascend. The more you win these in different types of ways, the more confidence of everybody in the ability to win," Riley said. "You hear it all the time, a team learning to win, a program learning to win or expecting to win. You hear it all the time, that's a real thing. And you keep taking those steps that we've been taking, you're going to continually put yourself in there. Once you do, it can be like a domino effect."

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football