USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Reveals Why He Didn't Enter Transfer Portal
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is a darling of the college football world after leading USC to a 27-20 victory over the LSU Tigers on a national stage in Week 1 and then another dominant 48-0 victory over Utah State.
Moss' Heisman Trophy odds have skyrocketed and he earned Big Ten Offensive Player Of the Week for his Week 1 performance, in which he finished with 378 yards on 27-of-36 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
Moss joined SportsCenter and shared insight into USC's identity, why he didn't transfer and how the team stays focused after starting 2-0.
"We worked really hard throughout the off season to establish that identity," said Moss on ESPN. "And I think in part we showed that. I think obviously we've got a long way to go, a long ways to go in terms of doing that, but I think we kind of showed the first pieces of who we wanna be as a team."
Why not transfer from USC? Moss stayed with the Trojans to wait his turn, which is an anomaly in the transfer portal era. Moss backed up Heisman Trophy-Winner Caleb Williams for two seasons.
"There is obviously a bunch of contributing factors," Moss said. "I think at any given time or inflection point, staying at USC was always the best decision for me, my career, and my family. I think I have a tremendous appreciation for this university. It places a ton of value in the development and playing in the room with Coach Riley. So I think I got to be around phenomenal people, not only coaches, but staff, teachers, just the university as a whole."
Williams, who is now the favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year with the Chicago Bears, and Moss are great friends and Moss says he's learned a lot from Williams.
"Going back and forth with him for those two years really helped shape me as a player really pushed competitively to be the person, and the player I am today," Moss said. "I'm always grateful for those times. Like I said, me and Caleb are really, really close and I'll always be rooting for him."
The Trojans are on a short week of preparation for their week two opponent, Utah State. How does Moss handle keeping the team focused after such a momentous victory over LSU and starting the season 2-0?
"I think it's really important to keep in mind that the goal of the season was not to beat LSU," Moss said. "Obviously, we wanted to start on a high note. I think we did a good job in doing that. But the only way that we're going to to accomplish what we want to accomplish is if we keep climbing as a team. And we really have to attack our preparation each and every week. I think we emptied the tank as a team when it came to preparations, leaving it all out there into LSU. And we have to understand that that's what it's going to take each and every week. "
His performances have put him on the radar as an intriguing quarterback selection for the 2025 NFL Draft.
USC has a bye this week, before traveling to Ann Arbor to take the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines on September 21st at 12:30 P.T.
