USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Reveals Why He Didn't Enter Transfer Portal

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss backed up Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams for two seasons. Why did Moss not enter the transfer portal? Moss credits USC coach Lincoln Riley.

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley (left) talks with quarteback Miller Moss (7) during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is a darling of the college football world after leading USC to a 27-20 victory over the LSU Tigers on a national stage in Week 1 and then another dominant 48-0 victory over Utah State.

Moss' Heisman Trophy odds have skyrocketed and he earned Big Ten Offensive Player Of the Week for his Week 1 performance, in which he finished with 378 yards on 27-of-36 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley (left) talks with quarteback Miller Moss (7) during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moss joined SportsCenter and shared insight into USC's identity, why he didn't transfer and how the team stays focused after starting 2-0.

"We worked really hard throughout the off season to establish that identity," said Moss on ESPN. "And I think in part we showed that. I think obviously we've got a long way to go, a long ways to go in terms of doing that, but I think we kind of showed the first pieces of who we wanna be as a team."

Why not transfer from USC? Moss stayed with the Trojans to wait his turn, which is an anomaly in the transfer portal era. Moss backed up Heisman Trophy-Winner Caleb Williams for two seasons.

"There is obviously a bunch of contributing factors," Moss said. "I think at any given time or inflection point, staying at USC was always the best decision for me, my career, and my family. I think I have a tremendous appreciation for this university. It places a ton of value in the development and playing in the room with Coach Riley. So I think I got to be around phenomenal people, not only coaches, but staff, teachers, just the university as a whole."

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterbacks Miller Moss (7) and Caleb Williams (13) throw the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Williams, who is now the favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year with the Chicago Bears, and Moss are great friends and Moss says he's learned a lot from Williams.

"Going back and forth with him for those two years really helped shape me as a player really pushed competitively to be the person, and the player I am today," Moss said. "I'm always grateful for those times. Like I said, me and Caleb are really, really close and I'll always be rooting for him."

The Trojans are on a short week of preparation for their week two opponent, Utah State. How does Moss handle keeping the team focused after such a momentous victory over LSU and starting the season 2-0?

"I think it's really important to keep in mind that the goal of the season was not to beat LSU," Moss said. "Obviously, we wanted to start on a high note. I think we did a good job in doing that. But the only way that we're going to to accomplish what we want to accomplish is if we keep climbing as a team. And we really have to attack our preparation each and every week. I think we emptied the tank as a team when it came to preparations, leaving it all out there into LSU. And we have to understand that that's what it's going to take each and every week. "

His performances have put him on the radar as an intriguing quarterback selection for the 2025 NFL Draft.

USC has a bye this week, before traveling to Ann Arbor to take the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines on September 21st at 12:30 P.T.

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

