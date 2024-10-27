All Trojans

USC Trojans Lose Defensive Lineman Nate Clifton to Injury in Win Over Rutgers

USC Trojans defensive tackle Nate Clifton left Friday night’s 42-20 win over Rutgers with a lower-body injury. He was seen wearing a walking boot after the game.

Cory Pappas

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Rutgers Scarlet Knights long snapper Austin Riggs (47) snaps the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Rutgers Scarlet Knights long snapper Austin Riggs (47) snaps the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans took down the Rutgers 42-20 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Friday night. USC snapped its three-game losing streak but it came with the cost of losing defensive lineman Nate Clifton to injury. 

Clifton was seen leaving the field after the game with a walking boot on his right foot.  He has been one of the best players for the Trojans on the defensive side of the ball this season.

Nate Clifton Leaves With Injury

USC Trojans defensive lineman Nate Clifton didn’t make it out of the first quarter after being injured early in Friday night’s 42-20 win. Clifton was injured while tackling Rutgers running back, Kyle Monagai. Clifton was only in for five plays.

After his injury, the Trojans turned to sophomore Elijah Hughes and freshman Jide Abasiri to carry the load. Per Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times, Hughes played 42 snaps, and Abasiri played 16 snaps.

The Trojans did a good job shutting down the Scarlet Knights run game for the most part. Rutgers had 42 carries but were only able to muster up 121 yards. That is a subpar average of 2.9 yards per carry. 

The Trojans defense picked up Clifton after his exit. The "next man up” mentality was there. More information will be provided on Clifton’s injury later in the week as USC certainly hopes to get him back for their next game at Washington. 

Trojans Get Back on the Winning Trail

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alani Noa (77) celebrates with team
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alani Noa (77) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans picked up a much-needed win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was very impressed by the defensive performance of his team even with the injury bug.

“We were tough. When you lose that many guys in a short week, it puts a lot of challenges on you,” Riley said. “I give our defensive staff credit and our players…We battled.”

USC improved to 4-4 and 2-4 in Big Ten conference play. USC was coming off three straight losses to Minnesota, Penn State, and Maryland. The Trojans had a fourth quarter lead in all of these games but let each one slip away. 

That was not the case Friday night as USC got out to a big 21-3 lead in the first half, and did not let up. The Scarlet Knights crept back into the game, cutting the lead to 28-20 in the third quarter. USC must have been sick and tired of blowing leads because they immediately went on two touchdown drives to extend the lead to 42-20.

Now, USC will look to turn this into the start of a winning streak in the back half of the season.

Published
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

