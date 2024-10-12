USC Trojans' Gavin Meyer Injured, Carted To Locker Room vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
As the USC Trojans are facing the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions, an injury occurred in the second quarter. Defensive tackle Gavin Meyer suffered an undisclosed injury and is being carted off of the field and into the locker room.
The Trojans are up 20-6 at halftime, making a big statement against a top team. The Trojans defense has been stuffing the Penn State offense. Limiting the Nittany Lions offense to just six points at the half is exceeding expectations. Losing Meyer is a tough blow for USC. Meyer has one tackle against Penn State.
Meyer prevented Penn State from scoring a touchdown, getting the tackle on Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren. If Meyer missed the tackle, Penn State would have scored a touchdown, instead, they settled for a field goal.
The Trojans defense has been dealing with numerous injuries this year. The USC defense is already without linebacker Eric Gentry and cornerback Jacobe Covington. This is a tough blow to the defensive line, which has been preventing Penn State from running the ball so far.
With the USC Trojans dealing with numerous injuries, they have been focused on the next man up mentality. With Meyer being out, the defensive line will have to work without him. Defensive tackles Nate Clifton and Devan Thompkins are starting the second half for USC
The Trojans defense has stepped up big time in the red zone, not allowing Penn State to score one touchdown. USC has had slow first halves this season, but not against Penn State. USC running back Quinton Joyner has one rushing touchdown, which was for 75 yards, and one receiving touchdown.
