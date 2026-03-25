USC's Makai Lemon to Visit Intriguing NFL Teams Before Draft

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is currently going through workouts for numerous NFL teams. The 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner is considered to be one of the top wide receivers in this 2026 NFL Draft class.

What teams has Lemon worked out with already and who is coming up on his schedule?

Makai Lemon Working Out With NFL Teams

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Makai Lemon is set to workout with the New Orleans Saints. He has already had a workout with the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns. Lemon has another upcoming visit set with the Tennessee Titans. Here are where those four teams are slated to select as of now. Lemon is a projected first round pick according to to NFL Mock Draft Database.

Tennessee Titans: No. 4

Cleveland Browns: No. 6 and No. 24

Washington Commanders: No. 7

New Orleans Saints: No. 8

USC WR Makai Lemon, one of the Draft’s top players at his position, is working out for the #Saints (Pick No. 8) today and has already worked out for the #Commanders (Pick No. 7).



Lemon visited the #Browns (6 and 24) last week and has the #Titans (4) this week. pic.twitter.com/LJXcCQ2AG9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2026

Something that all four of these teams have in common is they all have young quarterbacks heading into next season.

The Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He will be looking to build on an up and down rookie season in 2026.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) heads to the locker room after the New Orleans Saints won 34-26 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Browns have two second year quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. It’s still unclear who the projected Week 1 starter for them will be at this time.

The Commanders starting quarterback is Jayden Daniels. Daniels had an incredible 2024 rookie season, but injuries hampered him and Washington in 2025. They will look to bounce back in 2026.

Then there are the Saints. Quarterback Tyler Shough finished his 2025 rookie season strong and has given reason for optimism in New Orleans for the 2026 season.

All four of these teams also are coming off seasons in which they missed the playoffs. That doesn't mean all hope is lost in 2026 by any means. There is an arguement to be made that the NFL out of all the major North American sport leagues gives teams the best chance to make a complete turnaround in one offseason.

Could Lemon end up being the missing piece for one of these franchises?

Makai Lemon's USC Career

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon signed with USC as a member of their 2023 high school recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver in the 2023 class per 247Sports.

Lemon didn't play much as a freshman, but really came into his own as a sophomore in 2024. He had 52 receptions for 764 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

He broke out in 2025. Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. He finished in top 10 in college football in all three of these categories for the regular season.

At the 2026 NFL Combine, Lemon measured in at 5-11, 192 pounds. His NFL Next Gen Stats prospect grade is 6.47, which is describes him becoming a "good starter within two years."

His total combine score of 85 ranked third among all wide receivers that participated at the combine.