Everything Mention of USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins on College GameDay?

The USC Trojans play the Maryland Terrapins at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday. ESPN’s College GameDay did not mention the Trojans on Saturday morning’s show, but that’s typically what happens when a game between two 3-3 teams happens. The game was not picked by the crew.
USC vs. Maryland Game Not Picked By Gameday Crew
The ESPN College GameDay crew did not have the Trojans game against the Terrapins on the card to pick during Saturday’s show. GameDay was in Austin, Texas this week for a highly anticipated top-five matchup between the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.
While USC is still one of the premier brands in college football, their 3-3 record makes them irrelevant in the national picture this year. Getting to the College Football Playoff is nearly impossible now. The same goes for their opponent on Saturday afternoon, the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland is also 3-3.
As for the Gameday crew and their picks for the Georgia vs. Texas game, the Longhorns swept the board. That’s good news if you’re a Georgia fan. This is the first game Georgia has entered as an underdog since 2021. Texas is favored by 5 points.
Trojans Seeking First Road Win
The USC Trojans will try to pick up their first road game in 2024 when they play the Maryland Terrapins. USC is 0-2 in true road games this season. The losses came at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Trojans lost 27-24 at Michigan and 24-17 at Minnesota.
Maryland, on the other hand, is just looking for their first win in Big Ten conference play. They are off to a 0-3 start in Big Ten play, with losses to Michigan State, Indiana, and Northwestern. Marylands’ wins have all been over non-conference opponents; Uconn, Virginia, and Villanova. If this was college basketball, Maryland would have one of the best resumes in the country.
For USC, the pressure is building. A lot of the pressure is on coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans could easily be 6-0 if a play here and there go their way, but that is not what fans want to hear. At the end of the day, it’s about wins and losses. You are what your record says you are. USC must win this game. They have the better players and the better quarterback.
Kick off is set for 1 p.m. PST on FS1.
