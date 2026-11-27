No. 9 UCLA is set to host a star-studded list of recruits as they host No. 15 USC in a highly anticipated matchup between the two Los Angeles schools, according to On3.

The Bruins are in charge of the recruiting visit but the Trojans have a golden opportunity to make a lasting impression on recruits in the regular season finale.

Notable Recruits on UCLA’s Visitor List

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Ca'ron "Prime" Williams | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

The meteoric rise of UCLA’s football program in year one under Bob Chesney has created stiff competition for USC to keep highly touted prospects in Southern California.

Who are some recruits that are expected to be in-attendance?

Santa Margarita (Calif.) has been well represented at USC games this fall and they will be at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

2028 four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams headlines the prospects from the Trinity League power as he is nearing a decision. Three-star receiver Grant Mosley, the younger brother of USC star freshman receiver Trent Mosley, is another member of the 2028 class.

2029 edge Kingston Jimmerson is on the visitor list. And four of Santa Margarita's 2030 recruits in edge KJ Herndon, linebacker Aydan Steen receivers Jayden Jack and Kiyan Callis, all of whom received offers in the eighth grade, have been frequent visitors at the Coliseum.

Victor Valley receiver Ja’aron Thorpe is another 2030 recruit that was offered in the eighth grade.

The Trinity League will be well represented all around. USC has been the favorite for Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star safety Chauncey Washington II, whose dad played running back for Pete Carroll in the 2000s, since picking up an offer in June.

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St. John Bosco (Calif.) 2028 four-star IOL Elisha Mueller, 2029 safety Darnell Lacy and receiver Kuika Moaalii are on the visitor list but will square off against Corona Centennial (Calif.) for the CIF Southern Section Division I Championship on Friday night.

Centennial (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Malaki Davis is also expected to be at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. Davis has been to USC at least five times this calendar year.

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 2028 four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Long Beach (Poly) 2028 four-star athlete Zion Anderson most recently returned to Southern Cal for their win over Maryland last week. The Trojans have a ton of ground to make up with him. Same with Mission Viejo (Calif.) 2028 four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks.

USC is looking to extend its recruiting pipeline with Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.). 2028 four-star tight end Jaylin Smalls and safety Terence Parsee will be at UCLA this weekend.

De La Salle (Calif.) four-star linebacker Landon Miller is another high-priority target for the Trojans in the 2028 class.

Orem (Utah) 2028 five-star offensive tackle Maui Tonata and four-star edge Major Stokes are making their return to Southern California. The two highly sought-after prospects attended USC’s upset win over Ohio State on Oct. 31.

Salesian (Calif.) 2028 three-star cornerback Jordan Slye has a great relationship with the Trojans staff on both sides of the ball.

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and Salesian (Calif.) 2028 cornerback Jordan Slye | Photo courtesy of Jordan Slye

Four top 100 overall prospects in the 2029 class that are from California will be in-attendance in Hamilton quarterback Thaddeus Breaux, Liberty edge Pierce Buckey, Sierra Canyon edge Stephan Harrison and Roosevelt cornerback Xavier Marshall.

USC needs to make a statement this weekend, especially considering the success the Bruins have had in 2026 and to build momentum with elite recruits heading into the offseason.

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