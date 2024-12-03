USC Trojans Recruiting: Trending For Elite Defensive Lineman Christian Ingram
The USC Trojans are making a strong push for Covington (GA) Newton three-star defensive lineman Christian Ingram as the Early National Signing Day on Wednesday, Dec. 4 draws near. The Georgia native took an official visit to USC this past weekend and now has the Trojans listed in his final three schools along with South Carolina and Kentucky. Ingram is ranked as the No. 47 defensive lineman and No. 487 player overall, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
"It was amazing," Ingram told On3. "The biggest takeaways is the amount of NFL experience the coaches have and the limitless opportunities you will get just from getting a degree from this school."
Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn spent nine seasons in the NFL before he became the UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator in 2023 and then took the same role with USC this past season. Defensive line coach Eric Henderson, who is Ingram's lead recruiter served as the Los Angeles Chargers assistant defensive line coach for two seasons before he became the Los Angeles Rams defensive line coach in 2019, where he coached three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. Henderson spent four seasons with Rams before he joined the Trojans staff with Lynn in 2024.
Ingram's visit to the University of Southern California left him impressed, not just from a football standpoint, but life outside of football and everything the prestigious school has to offer.
"This school has a alumni-base that is so special and to even get in the school is an experience itself," Ingram told On3. "The benefits of the school outweigh the benefits anywhere else."
Defensive line has been an area of emphasis this recruiting cycle for the Trojans. The loss of Bear Alexander, who made the decision to redshirt after USC's week 4 loss to Michigan left a void depth wise, and the Trojans currently has three seniors on the defensive line, Gavin Meyer, Nate Clifton and Kobe Pepe. They have three commits for their current recruiting class: Miami Central (FL) three-star Floyd Boucard, Lake Travis (TX) three-star Gus Cordova, (OK) Jenks three-star Cash Jacobsen. USC also remains in heavy pursuit of Edna Karr (LA) five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.
USC is down to just 20 commits for the 2025 recruiting cycle after five-star West Jordan (UT) receiver Jerome Myles decommitted on Sunday night.
MORE: USC Trojans' Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley Disturbed By USC Trojans After Notre Dame Loss
MORE: USC Trojans' Miller Moss Emotional After Notre Dame Defeat: Transfer Portal?
MORE: Should USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Be Fired After Notre Dame Loss, Mediocre Season?
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reacts To Loss to Notre Dame: 'Can't Deny Heart and Soul'
MORE: NFL Coaching Carousel: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, D'Anton Lynn Potential Hires
MORE: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Addresses Questionable Game Management By Matt Eberflus
MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets For Notre Dame Game
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land 5-Star Jahkeem Stewart Over Oregon, Ohio State, LSU
MORE: Why USC Trojans Running Back Commit Duane Morris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
MORE: College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Falsely Claims USC Trojans' Miller Moss Transferred