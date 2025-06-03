Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams: NFL's Most Improved Quarterback?
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams had a rollercoaster ride of a rookie season. Now, as he becomes more established with his new coaching staff and roster, and as the football year moves more and more near, projections for the season are rolling in. In a list by PFF predicting which players would be the most improved at their position, Williams was selected for the quarterback slot. Recently at OTAs, Williams addressed his mindset and what he learned from last season.
“There are things that I've done throughout my years of training and learning and working hard and things like that, and this past year was a bump…there was good, bad and indifferent. Being able to look at that and understand that I still threw six picks in the National Football League, and I had 3,500 total, or something like that, or whatever it was, and 20 touchdowns. That's not where I want to be, that's not where I'm going to be, but it's a step in the right direction,” Caleb Williams said.
Despite the 5-12 record, Williams set numerous Chicago Bears rookie and franchise records. On paper, it was one of the most impressive seasons in Bears history. Williams also took care of the ball at a historic rate and was one of the best fourth-quarter quarterbacks in the league statistically. While there’s plenty to improve upon, Williams showed promise with the hand he was dealt and navigating through struggles.
"There's adversity that's going to hit every team every season," Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "You don't know when it's going to happen. We might lose a few games. We might have some turnovers, and yet, just the wherewithal -- we're steering the ship, we're going the right direction, it's not 'woe is me.' We are going to take everyone around us, we're going to elevate them and we're going to look to forge ahead to what's next. And so, it's not dwelling on the past. Whether it's last season, last play, last game, we learn from it, we grow and we move on. Our body language needs to reflect that as well."
Williams took a beating last season, and anyone with an eye for the game could tell that wasn’t a sustainable way to play the game of football. However, as the leader of the team, and a player baring some responsibility for the punishment, Williams and his outward expressions need to be reigned in slightly. Williams never showed his teammates up or threw temper tantrums, but the defeated body language could permeate a team. So far this offseason, Williams is doing all he can to erase that and move forward anew.
“For being an all-world talent, a guy who’s since high school been the best player on any field anywhere he has ever stepped on, to be humble enough to ask me questions and watch and learn has been really refreshing to see. A guy that young and that talented but still take what I have to say. It’s been really fun,” veteran quarterback Case Keenum said of Williams.
Williams still has to prove his capabilities on the field, but by all accounts, he’s been vigilant in his preparation this season. If the second-year quarterback makes a massive leap, it will be in large part to how much sweat equity was invested during the offseason. Leaving no stone unturned is the only way to progress. Chicago is starving for a football team to believe in and a superstar to get behind. They just may have the man fit to provide for both of them.