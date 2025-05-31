Why Quarterback Caleb Williams Is 'X-Factor' For Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Season
The Chicago Bears have been one of the more impressive NFL offseason teams this cycle, but projection towards the season, there are still many unanswered questions.
One of the biggest question marks surrounding the team is former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and how he’ll grow in his second season as a professional. The former No. 1 overall pick was named as the x-factor of the season for the Bears by PFF.
“The Bears have gone well out of their way to improve Williams' supporting cast this season. He'll be throwing behind three new starters on the interior offensive line. The team drafted tight end Colston Loveland in the first round and slot receiver Luther Burden Ill in the second round. Ben Johnson is one of the league's premier offensive play-callers. It's now on Williams to improve after ranking 32nd out of 44 qualified quarterbacks in PFF passing grade in 2024,” PFF analyst Max Chadwick said.
Williams's raw talent is undeniable. Last season, Williams was one of only four quarterbacks in the entire league to throw for 20 or more touchdowns and six or fewer interceptions. The other three quarterbacks? Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, MVP Josh Allen, and two-time Pro Bowler Justin Herbert. Even under duress, Williams was able to produce historic production for the franchise.
While the production was undeniable at face value, there was so much to be desired by both Williams and the team as a whole. One of the greatest struggles last season was basic operations. Getting aligned, adjusting plays within the play clock, pre-snap penalties, post-snap timing in the passing game, and more. Cleaning up those issues are paramount for the success of the team going forward.
“Just about everything beyond the offensive tackle performance went wrong for the Bears' offense last season. Caleb Williams posted a lackluster 62.5 PFF passing grade. The team ranked 25th and 27th in PFF rushing and receiving grades, respectively. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was fired after Week 10. Chicago will certainly welcome a fresh approach on offense under new head coach Ben Johnson,” PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman said.
Williams has been studying away and impressing his teammates, including veteran quarterback Case Keenum who raved about Williams's work ethic and desire to improve earlier this week at a Bears' press conference during OTAs. The second-year quarterback is putting in the hours behind the scenes as he prepares for the biggest season of his life.
With the upgrades to both the staff and the roster, the biggest weakness for the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams should be flipped into one of their biggest strengths. Coach Ben Johnson emphasizes smooth, orderly operation and playing on time within the system. With a better offensive line, more time to throw, and overall comfort with another year under his belt, Caleb Williams should skyrocket this season.