Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold Facing Highest Expectations Of NFL Career?
Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold is taking over the reins for the Seattle Seahawks this season. After a career-best season with the Minnesota Vikings in which Darnold set multiple franchise and NFL records, he was signed to a three-year, $100.5 million dollar contract with the Seahawks. The 2024 Pro Bowler has cemented himself as a starter and now holds the expectation of that role.
In a list of the best NFL teams and their projected X-factors for the 2025 season, Darnold was named the X-factor for the Seahawks. After earning MVP and Comeback Player of the Year votes last season, the expectations are well warranted. Darnold has earned the right to be placed in these talks. While it may seem like unfair pressure, Darnold was once thought to be out of the league and a bust. The weight of success is easier to carry than the weight of failure.
“After the best season of his career in Minnesota, Sam Darnold heads to Seattle to take over the starting quarterback job from fellow ex-Jet Geno Smith. Darnold's 77.5 PFF passing grade in 2024 tied him for 11th among qualified quarterbacks. His 88.5 play-action PFF passing grade, a top-five mark in the league, should be to the liking of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak,” PFF analyst Max Chadwick said.
“If Darnold is protected, which is a major question mark in his new situation, he could have another solid season. If he isn't, things could more often look like his final two games of 2024, in which he posted sub-50.0 PFF passing grades,” Chadwick continued.
While the Seahawks don’t have an offensive weapon as talented as All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, they’re still a talented bunch, particularly at the skill positions. Wide receivers Jaxson Smith-Njigba, All-Pro Cooper Kupp, and veteran Marquez Valdez-Scantling lead the pass catchers, and tight ends Noah Fant and rookie Elijah Arroyo also project to be viable threats for Darnold. Kenneth Walker III leads a talented running back room as well.
"Sam's extremely talented," Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said. "Obviously a great thrower of the football. His mobility sticks out, his toughness, his maturity. The thing about Sam that really sticks out is just he's an A-plus teammate. Elevates those around him. The guys he plays with respect him because when your best players are your hardest workers, that's what you really strive for, and that's what you want as a coach, and Sam has that in spades."
Darnold went through nearly every situation possible to get to this point, but now he’s here and primed to be a reliable player. X-factor is one thing, but if Darnold is simply consistently above average, he’ll put this team in a position to win a lot of ball games. If he’s as good as he was last season, the playoffs will be a realistic goal for this franchise.