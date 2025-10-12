Former USC Trojans, Michigan Stars Show Out for Big Ten Matchup
The USC Trojans are back in Los Angeles for their Big Ten showdown with No. 15 Michigan. After a heartbreaking 34-32 loss at No. 17 Illinois followed by a bye weekend, the matchup with the Wolverines is an opportunity to prove their Big Ten dominance.
In what's the Trojans most competitive matchup thus far, former USC Football stars such as Marcus Allen, alongside former Michigan Baseball star Derek Jeter, showed out to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to support their programs.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen Supports From Sidelines
One of the Trojans more notable alumni, running back Marcus Allen, arrived on the Coliseum sidelines to support the USC Trojans for their Big Ten matchup with the No. 15 Wolverines.
Allen is one of the most consistent USC football stars, and has shown out to multiple USC games, and even a recruiting visit alongside USC legend Ronnie Lott.
Allen's career at USC left his legacy as one of the greatest running backs in his era. During his four seasons in Los Angeles, Allen rushed for 4,669 yards and 46 touchdowns.
In the 1982 NFL Draft, Allen was selected as the 10th overall pick to the Oakland Raiders, and completed 16 impressive seasons in both Oakland and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Allen rushed for 12,243 yards and 123 touchdowns, along with 5,411 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.
Legendary USC Running Back LenDale White Hypes Up Trojans
Another familiar face for the Trojans backfield is former running back LenDale White.
White, the three-time Super Bowl Champion, was one of the most coveted tailbacks for the Trojans.
On the sidelines of the Coliseum, White was shown on the big screen, hyping up the Trojans crowd during the first quarter of play.
During White's two seasons with USC, he rushed for 2,405 yards, 43 touchdowns as well as two national championships.
White was apart of the elite Trojan roster built by legendary USC coach Pete Carroll, which featured White, 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush and 2004 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Matt Leinart.
White was selected in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. In four seasons with the Titans, White rushed for 2,349 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Willie McGinest Back In The Coliseum
A legendary USC Trojans linebacker also pulled up the Coliseum, Willie McGinest.
McGinest, the three-time Super Bowl champion from Long Beach, California, showed his support from the Trojans tunnel, and voiced extra support from the USC Athletics X account.
McGinest was an elite linebacker for the Trojans for three seasons from 1990-93. During his collegiate career, McGinest recorded 193 total tackles, 29 sacks for 171 yards, and 48 tackles for loss for 238 yards.
After McGinest was drafted as the fourth overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, he went on to play 15 seasons in the league.
Throughout his career between the Patriots and the Cleveland Browns, McGinest recorded 798 total tackles, 86 sacks, five interceptions and two touchdowns.
Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter In the House for USC vs Michigan
Former Michigan Shortstop and New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter also arrived at the Coliseum to support from the Sidelines.
Jeter currently serves as an MLB MLB studio analyst for FOX Sports.