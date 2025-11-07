USC Dealing with Multiple Injuries on Offense Ahead of Northwestern Matchup
Injuries have slowly piled up for the No. 19 USC Trojans this season, particularly on the offensive line.
Starting left tackle Elijah Paige returned last week versus Nebraska for the first time since Sept. 20. Center Kilian O’Connor has not played since Sept. 27 and Syracuse center J’Onre Reed has stepped in during his absence.
O’Connor dressed for practice last week and suited for warmups against Nebraska but was ultimately held on the contest. The redshirt junior was dressed for practice this week, but USC coach Lincoln Riley was not ready to give an update on his availability when he spoke to the media on Tuesday.
Offensive Line Shakeup
Guard Alani Noa went down with an injury on the Trojans second possession against Nebraska and with Micah Banuelos, who has started four games this season out, redshirt freshman walk-on Kaylon Miller saw the first significant playing time of his career.
“He played awesome, he really did. He was physical in pass pro, he was really physical in his pull game,” Riley said. “Was really sharp assignment wise, which I’ve mentioned several times was all the more impressive because he really hadn’t been able to take a lot of practice reps at guard. Thoroughly impressed. It’s not like he just came in and kept it together, he came in and played at a really high level.”
Noa’s status is questionable and Banuelos was in gold practice jersey this week, which indicates he’s a limited participant. Right tackle Justin Tauanuu was also in gold practice jersey this week, but here’s no indication that the redshirt freshman wouldn’t be available Friday.
USC has used 12 different offensive line combinations this season, including five different offensive line starting lineups.
Offensive Skill Players
Zacharyus Williams has been fully dressed for practice each of the last two weeks, which could indicated the sophomore receiver is getting closer to a return. Williams has not played since Sept. 6.
Waymond Jordan went down with an ankle injury against Michigan on Oct. 11. He had surgery the following week and was given a timetable of 4-6 weeks.
“There's kind of medically ready, and then you got to factor enough to the position that the guy plays do a lot of cutting and all that,” Riley said. “He’s definitely improving but I would say certainly still at least a couple of weeks away, if not more.”
Jordan has been riding in a scooter as of late, and with four games left in the season and the team’s cautious approach when it comes to injuries, there is strong chance he doesn’t suit up again this season.
Defensive Injury Update
Cornerback DJ Harvey remained out of practice this week. The San Jose State transfer has not played since the Notre Dame game on Oct. 18 and appears to be out for the second consecutive week.
Harvey has not played a defensive snap since week 5, but is still a contributor on special teams.
Freshman defensive lineman Floyd Boucard returned to practice for the first time since he went down on Oct. 11. Similar to O’Connor, Riley was not ready to provide an update on Boucard’s status for this week. It will most likely be another week before he returns.
Riley did reveal this week that Georgia transfer defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett had season-ending surgery. So, the depth on the interior of the defensive line will continue to be tested.