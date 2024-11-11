USC Trojans vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Bowl Eligibility at Stake
The USC Trojans host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, and both teams have yet to clinch bowl eligibility with six wins. USC is 4-5 with games remaining against the Cornhuskers, the UCLA Bruins, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Nebraska is 5-4 and needs one win against the Trojans, the Wisconsin Badgers, or the Iowa Hawkeyes in order to make a bowl game.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team opened the year with an upset win over the LSU Tigers, but they have picked up five losses in nine games. With Nebraska only one away from becoming bowl eligible, can the Trojans delay the Cornhuskers' celebration? USC is coming off of a bye week, give them some extra time to prepare for Nebraska.
Most notably, Riley made a decision to change quarterbacks, moving Miller Moss to the bench and announcing Jayden Maiava as the starter. Maiava transferred to USC before the 2024 season after one year at UNLV.
The Trojans are looking to Maiava for a spark on offense, as USC's offense has struggled to put away teams with Moss under center. In nine games, Moss threw 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
A win over Nebraska would drastically improve the Trojans' chances of making a bowl game. UCLA has rattled off three-consecutive wins, and Notre Dame is ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Top-25 Poll.
Led by coach Matt Rhule and true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, Nebraska started the season 5-1 with a loss to Illinois. Consecutive Big Ten losses to the Indiana Hoosiers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Bruins derailed the Cornhuskers' year.
In his Monday press conference, Rhule revealed that former West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen will be serving as the Cornhuskers' offensive coordinator and playcaller. After a 20-27 loss to UCLA, Rhule apparently found some changes necessary, starting with the offensive coaching.
While five wins in six games is certainly an exciting start, few Nebraska fans are satisfied with the turn that this season has taken. However, reaching a bowl game could provide a confidence boost for the team and its young quarterback.
For USC, missing a bowl game would be nothing short of a disastrous season under Riley. Replacing a quarterback like Caleb Williams was never expected to be easy, but Riley has never finished a season with less than six wins in his head coaching career. In five seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners and two with USC, Riley has participated in the postseason every year.
The Nebraska vs. USC game will kickoff at 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX.
MORE: Is Matt Eberflus At Fault For Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears Failures?
MORE: USC Trojans President Carol Folt Announces Resignation: New Era Begins
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Star Athlete Brandon Arrington Visiting USC
MORE: USC Trojans Woody Marks On Quarterback Change From Miller Moss: 'Not A Surprise'
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Reacts After Three Interceptions Performance In Win Over Jacksonville
MORE: Will USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Enter Transfer Portal After Benching?
MORE: USC Trojans New $200 Million Football Facility Compete With Oregon, Alabama, Georgia?
MORE: USC Trojans Losing Commit Steve Miller To South Carolina? SEC Recruiting Flip