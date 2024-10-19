USC Trojans Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon Returns From Injury vs. Maryland
The USC Trojans have been struggling on the offensive line this season, but offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon has been a bright spot. Early in the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins, Pregnon was down on the field with an apparant ankle injury.
This is an early injury but a tough one for the Trojans. Pregnon has been a bright spot on the offense. Pregnon was seen with his right ankle heavily taped up. Later in the first half, Pregnon returned to the field with the offense.
The injury occurred early in the first quarter of the game. The USC Trojans are facing the 3-3 Maryland Terrapins. Pregnon has not allowed a sack or a quarterback hit this season. Pregnon was able to walk off of the field following the ankle injury. It is not expected to be a serious issue for the Trojans.
Pregnon is a major part of USC's run game. This is where the Trojans have found the most success. The good news for the Trojans is that Pregnon did end up returning to the game. The score is now 14-7 with the Trojans in the lead. There is still a lot of time still to go. While Pregnon was on the sidelines, Amos Talalele was taking his place at guard.
