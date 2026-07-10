FanDuel Promo Code: Bet on Spain vs. Belgium, Get up to $200 Back in Bonus Bets on Day 1

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets across five days of wagering, starting with Spain vs. Belgium on Friday, July 10. Sign up today and put your first bet to work on this quarterfinal clash.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Spain vs. Belgium

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer is built around five consecutive days of wagering, with each day giving you a chance to earn up to $200 in bonus bets. No code is required — just a new account, a minimum $5 deposit, and a $5 wager each day. Spain vs. Belgium is the perfect place to start on Day 1.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account.

Deposit at least $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back — up to $200 — in bonus bets.

For Day 1, consider placing your token bet on Spain vs. Belgium. If you back Spain to win and they hold on for a clean sheet victory, your token bet cashes and you keep the winnings. If Belgium pulls off the upset and your bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $200. Either way, you are covered on Day 1 of this FanDuel sign-up bonus.

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is available to first-time customers only. Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of bet settlement and carry a one-time playthrough requirement before winnings can be withdrawn. FanDuel promo codes are not required at any point during registration or deposit.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Spain vs. Belgium

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started ahead of the quarterfinal:

Register by clicking our sign-up link. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Have your date of birth and mailing and email address ready. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to activate your eligibility for the welcome offer. Wager $5 on any betting market on Day 1 — Spain vs. Belgium is an excellent starting point, with options including the match winner, both teams to score, and player props for Kevin De Bruyne or Mikel Merino. Use your daily bet reset token to place a bet between $1 and $200. Repeat this process each day for five consecutive days to maximize your total bonus bets. Withdraw your winnings after meeting the one-time playthrough requirement. Bonus funds appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full FanDuel review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing promotions.

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Spain vs. Belgium

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can find a rotating slate of odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions by visiting the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These deals are updated regularly and often tied to major sporting events, so it pays to check back often. Whether you are betting on soccer, football, or any other sport, FanDuel consistently gives its users added value throughout the season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.