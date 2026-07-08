BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on Argentina vs. Egypt

Argentina and Egypt clash in a knockout battle on Tuesday, July 7, and new bettors can capitalize on a massive welcome offer. Use the $1,500 back in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" to place your first wager on this matchup. You'll also earn $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out our sportsbook promos for more welcome offers available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Argentina vs. Egypt

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. This means you can place a substantial wager on Argentina's matchup against Egypt without the pressure of losing your initial stake. If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings and can use your $50 MGM Rewards Points on future bets or digital play at BetMGM.

Here's how the bonus structure works: if you wager more than $50 and lose, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on Argentina to advance and the bet loses, you'd get five $300 bonus bets. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you'll receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so you'll need to use them quickly on upcoming matches.

Minimum deposit required: $10.

Maximum bonus bet return: $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Code required: SIBONUS50.

You receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

MGM Rewards Points are a valuable currency at BetMGM, offering bonus credits for digital play, the ability to convert to Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise options, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about maximizing your rewards at the BetMGM Rewards page .

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for this match

Claiming your welcome offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first bet on Argentina vs. Egypt:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the promo code "SIBONUS50" and have your personal information ready, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Argentina vs. Egypt match on Tuesday, July 7. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets (up to $1,500), issued as multiple bonus bets depending on your wager size. Use your bonus bets on upcoming matches, and remember they expire after seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond this offer

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. Beyond your welcome offer, you can find ongoing promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and often include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers that can enhance your betting experience on major events like Argentina vs. Egypt.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.