FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet $5 on France vs. Morocco and Get a Bet Reset Token

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by wagering $5 per day over five consecutive days, with France vs. Morocco serving as the perfect starting point. This offer is available through July 9.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for France vs. Morocco

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is built around a simple daily structure. Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days, and FanDuel will issue a bet reset token for each qualifying day. France vs. Morocco is the ideal first bet to kick things off.

Here is how the FanDuel sign-up bonus works in practice:

Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Wager $5 on any market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Use each token to place a bet between $1 and $200.

If that bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per token.

To put this in context, say you place your Day 1 wager on France to win against Morocco. If that bet wins, you keep the winnings and still receive your token. If it loses, your token covers a follow-up bet of up to $200, returning your stake in bonus bets should that wager also fall short. The same process repeats across all five days, giving you multiple opportunities to build value from this FanDuel promo code new-user offer.

It is worth noting that FanDuel promo codes are not required at any point during registration. The bonus is tied to your account activity, not a code entry. Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of settlement and carry a one-time playthrough requirement before winnings can be withdrawn.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for France vs. Morocco

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before France and Morocco kick off in Foxborough:

Register your new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking the link on this page. Have your date of birth and mailing and email address ready. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account to activate the welcome offer. Place your first $5 wager on France vs. Morocco — whether that is on the match result, a player prop, or any other available market. Receive your bet reset token after your Day 1 wager settles, then use it to place a bet between $1 and $200. If that bet loses, your stake is returned in bonus bets. Repeat the process each day for five consecutive days to collect up to five tokens and maximize the full value of the offer.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer beyond this promotion, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers to explore after France vs. Morocco

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. Existing customers regularly receive access to odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major matchups throughout the calendar. The best place to track what is currently available is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently. Whether it is a tournament quarterfinal or a midweek fixture, there is usually something worth checking before you place your next bet.

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