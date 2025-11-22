Where USC Trojans Could Land In Rankings With A Win Over Oregon
The No. 15 USC Trojans brace for their most competitive matchup yet, on the road at No. 7 Oregon for what has shaped up to be a College Football Playoff elimination game.
The Trojans meet the Ducks for the first time as Big Ten opponents after both left the Pac-12, and have cemented their west coast dominance in the conference. The 9-1 Ducks are seeking to punch their ticket back to the CFP this year, while USC is looking to secure their first ever bid.
Across two star-studded rosters in one of the most hostile environments in college football, the Trojans will have to leave it all on the field to bring down the Ducks.
USC Could See Top 10 Ranking With Oregon Win
The Trojans have been in multiple "must-win" game situations towards the back half of the season, especially in the month of November starting with their road win at Nebraska.
Now, with just two games left of the season, the need to win is the most depserate it's been all season. However, college football analyst Joel Klatt sees a positive trend for the Trojans if they win in Eugene, a hope that could shoot USC right into CFP conversations.
"If USC wins, they will almost certainly be the 10th team in the country next week when the playoff rankings come out," Klatt said on the Joel Klatt Show. "That 10 spot is a vital spot because that's really the cutoff to get into the playoff. . . . I think Oregon falls to 11. And I think USC goes up to 10."
USC currently sits at No. 15, just on the cusp of the Top 10 rankings with a win this weekend. The Trojans also have notable wins on their resume, including wins over then No. 15 Michigan and then-No. 23 Iowa, arguably, two wins that the 2024 Trojans may not have won.
Even with the season USC is having — from its key wins to the direction the program is moving — goes to show how different things look compared to last year. Even the fact that realistic CFP conversations are happening helps show just how far the Trojans have come.
How USC Can Upset Oregon
When USC has had success when dominating on the line of scrimmage and shutting down the run game. Notably, against the Wolverines, when the Trojans held them to their fewest rushing yards all season with 109. For Klatt, that's one of the biggest difference in the this year's Trojans team compared to last season.
"This is a playoff game. And I cannot wait to see this play out. USC is having a great season," Klatt said. "They have shown the ability to do things that they previously have not shown the ability to do. Namely, win a physical non-passing oriented game, and now they can do that. They're going to have to do that against Oregon."
When the Hoosiers defeated the Ducks on their home turf, it came down to how USC beat the Wolverines: Shut down the run game. Indiana held Oregon to just 81 rushing yards, their fewest of all season in their 30-20 loss.
However, shutting down their run game won't open up every door to beat Oregon. Two of their last three games, USC trailed entering halftime of Nebraska and Iowa and found a second half surge that propelled them to wins.
Against a Top 10 Oregon team in a hostile environment, it'll take all four quarters of their second half resileince to break down the ducks. USC enters Autzen Stadium as an 8.5 point underdog per ESPN Analytics, and will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
