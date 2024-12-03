USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is off to a 5-3 start to the 2024-2025 season. The Trojans are coming off a loss against the New Mexico Lobos and looking to turn their season back around. USC will face the No. 12 Oregon Ducks, their first in-conference opponent of the season.
How to Watch
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team will open against the Oregon Ducks at 7:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday at Galen Center. The game broadcast will be on the Big Ten Network.
USC Vs. Oregon Preview
Coach Eric Musselman and the USC Trojans are coming off an 83-73 loss against the New Mexico Lobos. The loss was the second one in a row for the Trojans, their third of the season. The Trojans are last in the Big Ten conference, while the Ducks are second, only behind the Wisconsin Badgers.
The matchup will be both team’s first in-conference game of the season. Though USC and Oregon came from the same conference before the realignment, this is their first time playing each other in the Big Ten. The Trojans will wear all black uniforms for their Big Ten conference play debut. The goal is to make it a black out game, energizing the atmosphere.
Despite the loss, the USC offense did improve against New Mexico State, after only scoring 36 points against Saint Mary’s. The Trojans' defense is still lacking leading to games getting away from them. USC forward Matt Kowling is the team’s blocking leader, averaging 0.8 per game.
Even with improvements on the offense, the Trojans still lack consistent shooting. USC forward Josh Cohen is the most consistent player despite playing an average of 18.8 minutes. Cohen averages 12.2 points per game, scoring 14 points against New Mexico. The Trojans are not able to rely on one player without a strong defense to win games. Cohen will need help from his teammates to defeat the Oregon Ducks.
The turnover rate must improve against the Ducks as well. The Trojans recorded 16 turnovers against New Mexico, which will not lead to any success against Oregon. The Trojans have potential but need to come together on the court. If players such as forward Saint Thomas and guard Desmond Claude can step up against the Ducks, the Trojans will be able to put up a fight.
The Oregon Ducks are coming off an 83-41 win over the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide. With the win, they are 8-0 this season. A focus will have to be stopping center Nate Bittle, who is averaging 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Oregon has played some tough opponents this season and will play hard every minute of the game. Going against the Ducks will be a tough task for the USC Trojans.
USC vs. Oregon Prediction
The USC Trojans will fall short against the Oregon Ducks, 86-68
After USC’s game against Oregon, the Trojans will face the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. PT.
