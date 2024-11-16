USC Trojans Basketball Recruiting: Kiyan Anthony Commits to Syracuse Orange Over USC
The USC Trojans were heavily pursuing class of 2025 shooting guard, four-star Kiyan Anthony, even making it into the top recruit's final two schools. Anthony announced on Friday that he will be following his father’s footsteps and committing to Syracuse per his Instagram.
Kiyan is the son of Syracuse and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.
USC Trojans Lose Out on Kiyan Anthony Sweepstakes
One of the biggest recruiting targets for the USC Trojans in the class of 2025 was Kiyan Anthony. Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony, is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the sixth best shooting guard in the class of 2025.
247Sports’ director of scouting, Adam Finkelstein has this to say about Anthony:
“Anthony is a skilled, smooth scorer and high volume shot-taker and maker. He plays with an aggressive scoring mentality and constantly hunting buckets,” Finkelstein said. “He’s had the ultimate green-light, particularly in the EYBL, and so he has had a tendency to settle for tough shots at times.”
The description sure sounds a lot like his father. Carmelo Anthony was one of the greatest scorers of his generation in the NBA.
“Overall, Anthony already has an advanced game and a proven track record of continuing to make notable improvements with each passing season,” Finkelstein said. "There’s plenty of potential to continue ascending to as he gets stronger, embraces the details on the defensive end of the floor, and becomes more efficient offensively by picking his spots and imprvojg his shot-selection without dominating the ball so frequently.”
Where Does This Leave USC?
As of now, the Trojans still do not have any commits in the class of 2025. This isn’t a huge shock as coach Eric Musselman has only been with USC for half of a calendar year.
However, Anthony's decision to take his talents to Syracuse could build recruiting momentum on for the Orange, something that USC could use. There is still plenty of time to recruit high school and transfer portal players for next season, and Musselman is in the process of laying down the groundwork.
So far in the 2024 season, the Trojans are 3-0, and two of those wins came down to the wire against Idaho State and UT Arlington. They will have to play much better if they want to compete in the Big Ten.
